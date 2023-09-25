Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. and Chile: Strengthening Ties, Celebrating Independence

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Smith 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    SAN DIEGO - Chilean Sailors assigned to the submarine CS Carrera (SS 22) hosted a Chilean Independence Day ceremony with Commander, Submarine Squadron (CSS) 11 on board Naval Base Point Loma (NBPL), California, Sept. 18.
    Every year, Chile traditionally observes Fiestas Patrias, marking when the first Chilean government declared independence from Spain, Sept. 18, 1810.
    Through demonstrations of their culture by their music and food, the Carrera crew shared their celebration with the U.S. Navy service members.
    Since the Carrera’s arrival at NBPL, Ensign Cristobal Lerdón, a Chilean submariner, noticed many similarities between the two navies.
    “It’s always the respect, being almost the same, that we treat people in a good way,” said Lerdón. “It’s important for both our countries and the relationships, but we understand each other. Our families we left behind understand the importance and how we deploy to other countries, and all of us share that experience.”
    Observing this celebration together helped the U.S. and Chilean navies strengthen ties of friendship and trust.
    “It was a pleasure today to celebrate the Chilean Independence Day with our partners on the Chilean submarine Carrera,” said Capt. Kenneth Douglas, commander, CSS-11. “The partnership between the United States and Chile goes back many decades. It was an honor to be able to host them today and participate in their celebration.”
    The Carrera’s presence at NBPL is part of the Diesel-Electric Submarine Initiative (DESI). The DESI program, established in 2001 by U.S. Fleet Forces Command, partners with South American submarine-operating navies as they participate in fleet readiness exercises.
    “While Carrera is participating in DESI during their deployment to San Diego and will participate in numerous multi-unit exercises over the next two months, it is also important for our Chilean friends to experience the sights and sounds San Diego has to offer,” said Douglas.
    Carrera is scheduled to participate in numerous events in support of DESI during their time in San Diego.

