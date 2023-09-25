Seeing the Bigger Picture: Hawaii Imagery Analyst Named PACAF Award Winner in ISR Awards

A Hawaii Air National Guard Airman was announced as the recipient of a Pacific Air Force-level award for his exceptional contributions to the Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance community on Sept. 22, 2023.



Senior Airman Cory Haines, an imagery analyst from the 613th Air Operations Center was selected as the PACAF level winner for the 2023 Air Force Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Awards Program (AFISRAP) - Outstanding Airman of the Year in the Air Reserve Component Junior Enlisted category.



The AFISRAP is held annually to recognize outstanding leadership and performance among military members, civilians, organizations, instructors and contributors in the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance domain within the Air Force.



Haines was chosen over a broad pool of candidates stationed in Japan, the Republic of Korea, and Alaska, and will now compete at the Air Force level against Airmen in the other Major Commands.



Imagery analysts like Haines play a crucial role in supporting military operations, intelligence gathering, and mission planning. Haines is responsible for the processing, dissemination and exploitation of imagery and geospatial data, giving U.S. forces the ability to interpret and gather information on what an opponent can see within a given battlespace.



“I get to see actual images and or videos and it kind of gives me a first look at everything that the enemy is trying or wanting to do,” said Haines. “I can build my assessments off of that and take that to the higher rep and hopefully this is what we can do to help counter anything.”



The 613th Air Operations Center supports operations throughout the Indo-Asia-Pacific region, specifically focusing on integrating air, space, cyber, and information operations to meet campaign objectives established by the commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.



For six months, he took additional responsibilities which are normally reserved for well-seasoned NCOs, helping to bridge the manning gap of two vacant E-6 positions. During this time period, he exploited over 3,600 images and 1,100 targets to track over 4,000 adversary assets.



Tech Sgt. Hadrian Natale, noncommissioned officer in charge of the Imagery Support Element said he was impressed by the work ethic exemplified by Haines and the skills he brings to the team.



“Haines is a hard-working individual who is always trying to find different ways to improve himself as an Airman and is always trying to find different ways to improve his workplace and work environment,” said Natale. “As a junior intelligence analyst with only a couple years of intelligence experience under his belt, he has shown us that he is willing to learn and apply his knowledge and exceed our expectations, which as his NCOIC, makes me proud.”



This willingness to learn and proficiency in applying those skills helped him stand out as one of two Imagery Analysts selected to support nine dynamic targeting exercises. He quickly integrated information from both national and regional intelligence sources to locate, pinpoint, and monitor the movements of 12 time-sensitive targets. Haines accomplished this task 20 minutes faster than the established timeline that is expected for such demanding tasks.



This efficiency helped cement the integration of a new and advanced intel source which was implemented theater-wide in ISR, and command and control tactics.



Haines's experiences and motivation to lead by example are traits he hopes can inspire his other team.



“I want to be the best at my job that I can be and help others along the way,” he said. “Whether that's in their job or in their everyday life, I look forward to just being the best that I can be so one day I can pass my skills on and be that mentor type to somebody.”



This imagery analyst’s vision to continue to be his best is not just an invaluable quality to the Hawaii ANG and his team, but to the next generation of Airmen who hope to make a difference.

