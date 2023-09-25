The American flag on the garrison flagpole is shown Sept. 20, 21, and 22, 2023, amidst the start of fall colors at Fort McCoy, Wis.
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2023 16:51
|Story ID:
|454474
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: Fall Colors 2023 and the American Flag at Fort McCoy, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT