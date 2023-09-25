Faces of the Blue Diamond: Staff Sgt. Thomas Bedman

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Thomas Bedman plays a critical role in 1st Marine Division’s amphibious capability as the assistant maintenance chief with Bravo Company, 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division.



Bedman, an Amphibious Combat Vehicle technician, is a native of Carlos, Minnesota, and additionally serves as the company’s recovery chief.



“My favorite part of this job is working with the Marines and uncovering new procedures and solutions for the amphibious combat vehicle,” said Bedman, when discussing his role at 3rd AA Bn. “I really enjoy helping to streamline the maintenance process and better prepare for whatever fight lies ahead.”



Bedman gave a brief on the maintenance processes of the ACV to Gen. Eric Smith, the new commandant of the Marine Corps, during a recent visit to Southern California. Bedman said he was encouraged by the CMC’s genuine interest to fully understand the vehicle’s safety procedures and how to ensure safe and sustained operations.



Bedman didn’t always turn wrenches on the ACV or even the AAV-P7/A1 Amphibious Assault Vehicle as a younger Marine. He started his career as a main battle tank technician and served with 2nd Tank Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, and then as a main battle tank technician instructor at the Marine Corps Detachment, Fort Benning. He came to Southern California and quickly transitioned his experience to support the amphibious assault mission of 1st MARDIV.



“Something key I took from my time as a tank mechanic was my understanding of electric components,” said Bedman. “The tank’s electric components were more modern than the AAV and more closely aligned to the ACV. The biggest difference for me is the implication of land to water operation. Understanding waterborne operations and specific maintenance requirements was a newer concept that I was not familiar with.”



Prior to his achievements in uniform, Bedman credits sports as something that helped him grow and eventually become the Marine he is today.



“My high school rugby club is one of the biggest things that helped me become a Marine,” said Bedman. “Being a part of the club showed me how working as a team, no matter the position or responsibility, if we worked together, we can accomplish anything. As a team we can defeat any enemy that stands in our way, as brothers and sisters. And we have fun doing it.”



Bedman also noted his passion for leading and mentoring his Marines as some of his favorite roles as a staff noncommissioned officer.



“My favorite part of continuing to serve is working with the Marines, teaching them and really learning from them every day to make my unit and the Marine Corps better.”

