NCTAMS PAC Sailor-in-the-Spotlight: IT1 (IW/SW/AW) Stephen C. Escamilla, USN

Please introduce yourself and give us a brief introduction:

I am IT1 Stephen C. Escamilla, I was born and raised in a small border town called Brownsville, Texas. I went to Los Fresnos High School and joined the Navy shortly after graduating at the age of 19. I joined the Navy to help me afford college and to see the world. I am married to my beautiful wife and high school sweetheart, Stephanie Escamilla. She is my reason for my success today. I am currently attending Western Governors University pursuing a degree in Cyber Security. I also have two industry Certifications (Security+ and ITIL 4 Foundations) and I’m working on my Linux+ and CCNA certifications. I am highly motivated and adaptive to any work environment I am in.



Do you have any family or pets on island?

I have a very supportive family back home that continues to support and push me forward in my career in the Navy. My beautiful wife and our Japanese Cat, Mochi, live on island and we are planning to start a family soon.



Where have you been assigned?

My first Duty station after IT “A” School and “C” school was the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) out of Yokosuka, Japan. I was a part of Combat Systems in the CS3 Division, also known as Automated Data Processing (ADP). I served as an Information System Watch Officer (ISWO) in charge of a team of technicians that performed troubleshooting and maintenance on the ship’s Consolidated Afloat Network Enterprise Services (CANES) Infrastructure.



What’s your role in the command?

I am now stationed at NCTAMS PAC in Tech Control (N33) as a Tech Control Chief of the Watch (TCCOW). I lead a team of technicians that assist with the troubleshooting of various ship and shore units across the Pacific and Indo-Pacific with communications. I am also the Division’s Work Center Supervisor, Career Counselor, and Local Element.



What do you do for fun on your off time?

I like to fish, BBQ, go to the beach, and hike with my wife.



Do you have any favorite restaurants or spots to go on island?

My wife and I love to go eat at Thai Village. It is our favorite place to go to just have a good meal on a Friday night. We also love to go to Kaneohe and enjoy the views while fishing at the Marine Corps base pier.



Anything else you would like to share? Advice? Words of wisdom?

I have some words of wisdom that I have received from my father and grandfathers growing up. “Knowledge is power. Learn something every day”. I live by that and I try to learn at least one thing a day, even if it is something small. I feel like these words have shaped the way I try to live my life every day.



IT1 Escamilla exemplifies all of the best qualities of an extraordinary Sailor. Congratulations on your advancement!

