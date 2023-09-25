Provider Café is the best in Garrison

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Lt. Col. Heather McDougall, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Special Troops...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Lt. Col. Heather McDougall, commander of the 82nd Airborne Division Special Troops Battalion, recognized each DFAC team member with a Battalion coin for their dedication and hard work; September 18, 2023. The DFAC is now competing at the FORSCOM level. see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade's Warrior Dining Facility was received the Philip A. Connelly trophy for winning the garrison-level competition on Fort Liberty, Sept. 18, 2023.



Lt. Col. Jimbo Hayes, Commander of the Army Field Support Battalion, presented the award.



The Army Field Support Battalion was activated in 2009 as part of the force structure transformation. It is comprised of active-duty military, Department of the Army civilians and, contractors. The battalion's mission is to enhance combat readiness by synchronizing acquisition, logistics, and technology.



It assumes mission command of six logistics readiness centers and can rapidly deploy. The logistics assistance representatives assigned to the Army Life Cycle Management Command are the heart of the battalion.

“The PAC competition is always extremely competitive between each warrior restaurant, and the 82nd Sustainment Brigade (Provider Café) stood out this year,” said Robert Clark, Jr., installation supply division, AFSBn.

The PAC Award is an annual award for food service excellence in the US Army named after a former Quartermaster General. Administered by the Joint Culinary Center of Excellence, it aims to showcase the skills and excellence of Army culinary specialists.

The award recognizes outstanding food service achievements in menu planning, cooking, serving, safety, and sanitation. Winners are selected based on excellence and commitment to delivering high-quality food service.

The warrior dining facility is a central location providing meals to Soldiers and personnel within the 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade. It plays a crucial role in ensuring the brigade's readiness and operational capability.

“Command emphasis, motivation, and dedication of the Provider Café team set them apart from other warrior restaurants this year,” said Clark. “The leadership is motivated not only in winning the 56th Annual PAC but ensuring the daily quality of service to their customers is always their priority.”

Provider Café also plays a role in fostering camaraderie and morale within the brigade. It serves as a gathering place for Soldiers to socialize and relax during mealtimes.

Retired U.S. Army food service specialists with over 50 years of experience were judges for the first level of the culinary competition. The 406th AFSB Food Service Team will evaluate the next level of the competition on October 17, 2023. If the Provider Café wins the second level, they will then be assessed at the DA level at a later date.

The Provider Café won the 51st Annual PAC and now the 56th Garrison Competition, providing high-quality meals to Fort Liberty Warfighters. Clark has been associated with Fort Liberty since 2001 and has been a part of teams that have won the PAC over the past 22 years.

“It’s always an honor to win these types of competitions, but the team from Provider Café and the rest of the food service professionals here on Fort Liberty are mission-focused to customer support and satisfaction,” said Clark.