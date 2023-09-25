Building the Future: Tyndall Academy

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Education serves as a cornerstone for societal progress, offering individuals the knowledge and skills to navigate life's challenges. Yet, for military families, this fundamental right often intertwines with unique and formidable obstacles.



Knowing these challenges, Tyndall Academy and Bay District Schools make it their mission to support military families in every capacity possible.



“The mission set that exists at Tyndall, whether it’s at the wing or tenant units, is extraordinary,” said Mark McQueen, Bay District Schools superintendent. “Their commitment to preserving the nation’s security is remarkable. I want to do everything I can at Bay District Schools to support Team Tyndall.”



After serving in the U.S. Army for 36 years, McQueen understands that service members are often called to fulfill their duty, which can span weeks, months or even years. This often leaves their families to grapple with the emotional toll and practical disruptions of being a military dependent. With this in mind, Tyndall Academy provides multiple resources to aid in the transition of homes.



“One of the best programs we have here is our Anchored for Life Program which is sponsored by both Tyndall Air Force Base and our local Naval Support Activity in Panama City,” said Kara Mulkusky, Tyndall Academy principal. “The program is about students introducing other new students into our campus and helping to welcome them to a new school with a friend or peer buddy. It’s a great way to promote leadership and great character education.”



Additionally, Tyndall Academy holds four school advisory council meetings a year as well as monthly parent-teacher organization meetings to share information and updates. Team Tyndall also has a school liaison program to help ease the transition from one school to another, ensuring military youth are given the opportunity to achieve their highest potential for academic success at any location. They provide crucial information about local school systems, state requirements, extracurricular activities within the community and much more.



“I think the relationship between Bay District Schools and Tyndall is wonderful, and I am very appreciative of all the senior leadership and their commitment to family readiness and education of their Airmen,” said McQueen. “We’re doing everything we can to help ensure that the entire resources of Bay District Schools go into supporting our military members.”



As Tyndall continues to evolve into the “Installation of the Future” with a new F-35A Lightning II mission, it is important to remember the men and women who dedicate their lives to military service confront a distinct set of trials that impact their families’ educational journeys.



“Being a former military spouse myself, I understand moving can be hard and is something that happens frequently for military families,” said Mulkusky. “The beautiful thing about Tyndall is we have so many great resources and partnerships that can assist people in making connections prior to even moving. That way, when a student walks through our doors we’re better prepared to set them up for success with a smooth transition.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.26.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:50 Story ID: 454461 Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Building the Future: Tyndall Academy, by A1C Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.