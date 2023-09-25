NY National Guard leader retires after 26 years of service

Photo By Col. Richard Goldenberg | New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Col. Richard Goldenberg | New York Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, commander of the 42nd Infantry Division, congratulates Col. Peter Mehling upon his presentation of the Legion of Merit during his September 22, 2023 retirement ceremony at the National Guard Headquarters in Latham, N.Y. Mehling served as the division chief of staff and retired after more than 26 years of military service. U.S. Army National Guard photo by Col. Richard Goldenberg. see less | View Image Page

LATHAM, N.Y. -- New York Army National Guard Col. Peter Mehling, a Ballston Spa, N.Y. resident and veteran of Iraq, Kuwait and Bosnia with more than 26 years of military service, received the Army’s Legion of Merit during his retirement ceremony held at the National Guard Headquarters in Latham, N.Y.



“If you heard his resume, he never had an easy job,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas Spencer, the commanding general of the 42nd Infantry Division, and presiding officer for the retirement ceremony. “He’s always taken on the tough jobs.”



Mehling finished his career as the chief of staff for Spencer, supervising the entire division headquarters staff, based in Troy, N.Y.



“He was the logical choice to come in and be chief of Staff,” Spencer said. “Not an easy task, a tough job to do and Pete knocked it out of the park.”



As part of the ceremony, Spencer awarded Mehling the Army’s Legion of Merit, the New York State Conspicuous Service Medal, the Army Artillery Association’s Honorable Order of Saint Barbara, and a frame of the 42nd Division colors with photographs of historic moments in the unit’s history and lineage.



“Your dedication, sacrifice and devotion are an enduring legacy that will continue to shape the future of the 42nd Infantry Division,” reads the inscription to Mehling. “We wish you the best in your retirement and future endeavors.”



Mehling was commissioned as a Field Artillery officer in January 1997. He served on active duty in Korea, at Fort Drum, and Fort Riley. While serving on active duty, he deployed to Bosnia for Operation Joint Forge and then Operation Iraqi Freedom in Ar Ramadi, Iraq.



In the New York Army National Guard, Mehling served as the operations officer, executive officer and then commander of the 1st Battalion, 258th Field Artillery Regiment before then as operations officer and chief of staff in the 42nd Infantry Division Headquarters.



His awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with two Oak Leaf clusters, Army Commendation Medal with two Oak Leaf clusters, Army Achievement Medal with Oak Leaf cluster, National Defense Medal with one Bronze Star, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary and Service Medals, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Korean Defense Service Medal and the NATO Medal.



He also has earned the U.S. Army Ranger Tab and the Army parachutist badge.



Mehling resides in Ballston Spa, N.Y. with his wife Jennifer, sons Willie and Charlie and daughters Ellie and Katie.



Spencer spoke directly to the Mehling family, acknowledging their support and service.



“We volunteer to serve, to wear the uniform,” Spencer said, “but they are drafted into service.”



Mehling also thanked his family for the love and support over the decades of service.



“My family is my rock,” he said, “they watched me leave for Korea in 1997 and have patiently waited for this day ever since. Their support through the years with sage advice and a sympathetic ear have been sustaining. I feel it is important and appropriate to mention that their service compelled my own.”



Mehling then turned directly to his children, saying “Willy, Ellie, Katie and Charlie, they say your Soldiers are your credentials. I feel the same way about you – you have all made me proud. You are a credit to your mom and dad and will do great things for the world.”



“Jen, it’s our privilege to give him back to you,” he joked.



Mehling concluded with remarks to the assembled Soldiers from across the state headquarters, division headquarters and former artillerymen.



“That’s it, that’s 26 years,” Mehling said. “I’m retiring from the Army knowing it is in good hands. The people in this room are the best of us and are well suited to the task at hand. I’m grateful and proud to have been a part of this team.”