Latest TRICARE Health Matters Newsletters Now Available

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) today announced quarterly TRICARE Health Matters Newsletters are now available for TRICARE beneficiaries.



The Health Matters Newsletters contains news stories and benefit information specific to each region.



The most recent issues feature information about:

• Managing your DEERS record

• How TRICARE works with other health insurance

• Potential TRICARE coverage changes during a natural disaster

• How to find TRICARE referrals

• Copayments, cost-shares, and other TRICARE costs

• New features in beneficiary self-service

• Enrollment, well-child visits, and milestones for your baby

• Finding health care providers

• Steps to prevent Type 2 diabetes

• TRICARE coverage while traveling overseas



TRICARE Dental Program beneficiaries can also download the Health Matters Dental Newsletter.



To receive future issues and other news via email, sign up for TRICARE email updates.



The Defense Health Agency (DHA) provides health services to approximately 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.



