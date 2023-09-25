Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Latest TRICARE Health Matters Newsletters Now Available

    Defense Health Agency Press Release

    Courtesy Photo | Defense Health Agency Press Release... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Courtesy Story

    Defense Health Agency

    FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) today announced quarterly TRICARE Health Matters Newsletters are now available for TRICARE beneficiaries.

    The Health Matters Newsletters contains news stories and benefit information specific to each region.

    The most recent issues feature information about:
    • Managing your DEERS record
    • How TRICARE works with other health insurance
    • Potential TRICARE coverage changes during a natural disaster
    • How to find TRICARE referrals
    • Copayments, cost-shares, and other TRICARE costs
    • New features in beneficiary self-service
    • Enrollment, well-child visits, and milestones for your baby
    • Finding health care providers
    • Steps to prevent Type 2 diabetes
    • TRICARE coverage while traveling overseas

    TRICARE Dental Program beneficiaries can also download the Health Matters Dental Newsletter.

    To receive future issues and other news via email, sign up for TRICARE email updates.

    Media with additional questions should contact dha.ncr.comm.cal.dha-media@health.mil.

    ###

    The Defense Health Agency (DHA) provides health services to approximately 9.5 million beneficiaries, including uniformed service members, military retirees, and their families. The DHA operates one of the nation’s largest health plans, the TRICARE Health Plan, and manages a global network of more than 700 military hospitals, clinics, and dental facilities.

    Defense Health Agency health.mil/About-MHS/OASDHA/Defense-Health-Agency

    Sign up for Military Health System email updates at health.mil/subscriptions

    Join the Defense Health Agency online community

    DHA on Twitter at twitter.com/DoD_DHA
    DHA on Facebook at facebook.com/DefenseHealthAgency
    DHA on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/defense-health-agency

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 15:21
    Story ID: 454450
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Latest TRICARE Health Matters Newsletters Now Available, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Defense Health Agency Press Release

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRICARE
    cost
    DEERS
    enrollment
    disaster alert

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT