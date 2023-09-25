Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MOU Signing

    MOU Signing

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane | Kentucky’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, was joined by Northern...... read more read more

    KY, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Crane 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The Kentucky National Guard and Northern Kentucky University joined in a partnership that will allow the university to work with its Citizen- Soldiers to fit their unique needs on the path to graduation Sept, 27.

    Kentucky’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, was joined by NKU’s Interim President Bonita Brown, in signing the Memorandum of Understanding.

    With the signing of the MOU, Kentucky National Guard service members will now have streamlined access to educational support through NKU’s Veterans Resource Station(VRS).

    “The MOU signing between NKU and the Kentucky National Guard is a historical event signifying our commitment to the uniqueness of them being a Citizen-Soldier and a college student,” said Rusty Mardis, coordinator of the VRS. “The MOU symbolizes NKU’s dedication to our Kentucky National Guard students to aid them to be successful in college, career and life.”

    According to the Kentucky National Guard leadership, such collaborations serve the dual purpose of facilitating their members’ with personal growth while also equipping them with skills and knowledge beneficial to their roles in the Guard.

    “It really is an honor for us to build this relationship with Northern Kentucky University,” said Lamberton. “This is going to benefit the veterans who are part of the NKU student body. It's going to benefit the folks who are part of their ROTC program. It's going to benefits the men and the women who are part of the Kentucky National Guard, so as we enter into this relationship, it's the proverbial win-win for everybody.”

    Mardis finished his remarks after the signing to the guests in the crowd that included students, faculty and Guardsmen, with a quote from president John F. Kenendy.

    “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words but to live by them,”

    “I am extremely excited and very grateful for these leaders to commit our resources, our time, our passion. In other words, we have the highest appreciation for you, our Kentucky National Guard service members towards your educational success to say in a different way. We got you,” said Mardis”

    Northern Kentucky University is an entrepreneurial state university of more than 15,000 students on a thriving suburban campus nestled between Highland Heights, Kentucky and bustling downtown Cincinnati.
    They are a regionally engaged university committed to delivering an innovative, student-centered education, empowering our graduates to have fulfilling careers and meaningful lives, while contributing to the economic, civic and social vitality of the region. You can learn more about the school at nku.edu.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 16:49
    Story ID: 454448
    Location: KY, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MOU Signing, by SFC Benjamin Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MOU Signing
    MOU Signing
    MOU Signing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    MOU signing
    Recruiting
    Northern Kentucky University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT