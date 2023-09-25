HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — The Kentucky National Guard and Northern Kentucky University joined in a partnership that will allow the university to work with its Citizen- Soldiers to fit their unique needs on the path to graduation Sept, 27.



Kentucky’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, was joined by NKU’s Interim President Bonita Brown, in signing the Memorandum of Understanding.



With the signing of the MOU, Kentucky National Guard service members will now have streamlined access to educational support through NKU’s Veterans Resource Station(VRS).



“The MOU signing between NKU and the Kentucky National Guard is a historical event signifying our commitment to the uniqueness of them being a Citizen-Soldier and a college student,” said Rusty Mardis, coordinator of the VRS. “The MOU symbolizes NKU’s dedication to our Kentucky National Guard students to aid them to be successful in college, career and life.”



According to the Kentucky National Guard leadership, such collaborations serve the dual purpose of facilitating their members’ with personal growth while also equipping them with skills and knowledge beneficial to their roles in the Guard.



“It really is an honor for us to build this relationship with Northern Kentucky University,” said Lamberton. “This is going to benefit the veterans who are part of the NKU student body. It's going to benefit the folks who are part of their ROTC program. It's going to benefits the men and the women who are part of the Kentucky National Guard, so as we enter into this relationship, it's the proverbial win-win for everybody.”



Mardis finished his remarks after the signing to the guests in the crowd that included students, faculty and Guardsmen, with a quote from president John F. Kenendy.



“As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter the words but to live by them,”



“I am extremely excited and very grateful for these leaders to commit our resources, our time, our passion. In other words, we have the highest appreciation for you, our Kentucky National Guard service members towards your educational success to say in a different way. We got you,” said Mardis”



