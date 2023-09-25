The beginning of a legacy

Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Spc. Samantha Swiatek rushes to the seating area at Hilton Field to see her Family,...... read more read more Photo By Nathan Clinebelle | Spc. Samantha Swiatek rushes to the seating area at Hilton Field to see her Family, including her grandfather, Harold "Bub" Yarrington, who was the motivation for her to join. Yarrington urged all of his family members to join the military because he wanted them to 'honor our country and receive military benefits.' Yarrington is a 91-year-old Navy veteran who was conscripted into service in 1952. see less | View Image Page

Harold “Bub” Yarrington has relentlessly requested his children, grandchildren, and any other family members who would listen, to join the military.

After 70 years, he was finally able to see his dream of a family legacy become a reality when he watched his granddaughter, Spc. Samantha Swiatek, graduate from Basic Combat Training, Aug. 3.

Yarrington, a 91-year-old Navy veteran, was drafted in 1952, along with his younger brother, Dewayne Yarrington.

“I didn’t want to be in a foxhole and they needed men in the Navy, so I made that choice,” he recalled. “I was a deckhand and a loader on the twin 40’s.”

Yarrington served as a deckhand on the USS Pochard, a minesweeper that patrolled the waters of the Caribbean during the Cold War. He also worked as a loader on the Bofors 40-millimeter autocannon, also known as the “twin 40s.”

He served two years before returning home to Big Rapids, Michigan.

“I wanted my children and grandchildren to join the service to honor our country and to receive military benefits,” Yarrington said.

When Spc. Swiatek told her grandpa, who she affectionately refers to as her “Papa,” she was going to be the first Family member to take his advice and join, they were both ecstatic.

“It felt amazing to tell him I was joining,” she said. “He’s not one to get emotional, but I could tell he was very happy.”

Joining the military was something Spc. Swiatek had always wanted to do, but life’s continuous obstacles kept getting in her way.

“It was in the back of my mind as something I wanted to do, but with college, career changes or moving, it never seemed like the right time,” she said. “However, I realized I’m not getting any younger and I didn’t want to have any regrets, so I knew I just had to do it and make it work.”

At 33 years old, Spc. Swiatek was the oldest Soldier in her company, but she didn’t let that demotivate her.

“The most difficult part of training was being away from my family and sitting on the ground ‘crisscross applesauce’ for extended periods of time,” she said. “That’s a talent that gets lost as you get older, apparently.”

Relieved to finally be reunited with her after 10 long weeks, her husband, Eric, said he’s happy that she finally fulfilled one of her lifelong dreams.

“She’s always wanted to do this, and now she’s had the chance to do it,” he said. “The graduation was impressive, but the best part (of the graduation) was definitely watching her grandfather’s reaction.”

Yarrington, beaming from ear-to-ear on Hilton Field, his happiness and pride were evident.

“I was so happy to be able to go to her graduation from basic training,” he said. “I’m so proud of our girl.”

Following the ceremony, Brig. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, made time to speak with Yarrington and Spc. Swiatek, which was icing on the cake for Yarrington.

“Shaking hands with him made my day,” he said. “It was the first time I had met a general.”

For other individuals who are older than the typical 17- to 20-year-old recruit, but still want to join, Spc. Swiatek encouraged them to act now.

“You’re never too old to accomplish your goals,” she said. “For anyone considering joining, but waiting for the right time, it will never be the perfect time – Just do it!”

Spc. Swiatek is a commissioned officer candidate with the Michigan National Guard and will be attending Basic Officer Candidate School in Spring 2024.