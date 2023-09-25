Panel to highlight quality of life, readiness on Army installations

Photo By Pamela Sleezer | Col. Kent Park, center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, cuts the ribbon to...... read more read more Photo By Pamela Sleezer | Col. Kent Park, center, Joint Base Lewis-McChord commander, cuts the ribbon to officially open the new community park on Lewis Main Sept. 21. He was joined by Col. Brandon Sokora, center left, JBLM deputy commander; Charles Markham, far left, director of JBLM’s Directorate of Public Works; Command Sgt. Maj. Kenne Hanson, second from right, JBLM command sergeant major; and community mayors from across the installation. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army Materiel Command will lead a contemporary military forum panel discussion on “Delivering Ready Combat Power: Taking Care of People,” during the Association of the United States Army’s Annual Meeting and Exposition Oct. 9-11 in Washington, D.C.



Increased quality of life is directly tied to increased Army readiness and is critical to upholding the Army’s commitment to care for Soldiers, Army Civilians and families. The panel will explore the Army’s installation transformation efforts to support warfighters, strengthen readiness and enhance recruitment and retention efforts through enhanced quality of life programs and services.



Gen. Charles Hamilton, commanding general of AMC, will introduce the topic before turning it over to the panel members, including Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV, commanding general of Installation Management Command; Maj. Gen. James P. Isenhower III, commanding general of 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, Texas, and his wife, Sherrill Isenhower.



Eighty Army installations worldwide are “The Army’s Home,” enabling readiness, sustainment and quality of life for Soldiers, families, civilians and Soldiers for Life. The Army is transforming its installations to provide the holistic services and modernized infrastructure that empower its people and improve the current and future readiness of Army formations.



Improving the quality and consistency of quality of life offerings and resiliency programs at installations enhances Army values and culture and ensures Soldier and family readiness.



The panel will also explore the relationship between senior commanders who command the place, and garrison commanders who command the people that provide the programs and services at each installation. The senior commander’s spouse plays a special role in representing the thousands of families who live on the installation and is instrumental in delivering the right type and amount of programs and services based on the needs of the community.



The panel will be held Wednesday, Oct. 11 from 1-3 p.m. EST in Room 147 of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. The discussion will also be livestreamed on the AMC Facebook page and on DVIDS.