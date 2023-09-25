My DCMA: Stephan Delatour, lead quality assurance specialist

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — My DCMA showcases the Defense Contract Management Agency’s experienced and diverse workforce and highlights what being a part of the national defense team means to them. Today, Stephan Delatour shares his story.



My name is Stephan Delatour, and I’m a lead quality assurance specialist out of Garden City, New York.



My responsibilities are primarily oversight and mentorship of quality assurance specialists, as well as facilitating and executing quality surveillance of government contractors in accordance with agency policy. I recently celebrated my eight-year anniversary with DCMA, beginning as a Keystone and progressing to where I am now.



Prior to DCMA, I spent 12 years working on Army Blackhawks as a soldier and aircraft technician abroad and domestically, assuming the roles and responsibilities required for government contract quality assurance seemed like the natural transition. Quite frankly, the decision to come to DCMA felt like a homecoming.



Working for the agency affords me the opportunity to apply my prior experience and training to support the warfighter. As a former warfighter myself, seeing the quality process through a different lens has been extremely gratifying. I’m surrounded by a wealth of knowledge, extensive expertise, and best of all, unyielding encouragement from my mentors and peers.



DCMA is important to America's warfighters because no other agency provides the contract administrative support DCMA does on a global scale. The acquisition oversight DCMA offers enhances the sustainment of the Armed Forces, who risk it all every day. DCMA is, unequivocally, the vanguard of support for the warfighter.



I hope to continue to grow as a leader here, so I can continue mentoring and developing others while making a positive impact on the future of the agency.



When I’m not digging into a surveillance plan, I enjoy 3D design and printing in my free time.



It has been proven time after time that people make the workplace enjoyable. I’m fortunate to work with DCMA employees who have become my friends and even family. In the post-pandemic work environment, I have come to further appreciate the smiles, conversations and overall interactions that fuel my enthusiasm for life at DCMA. The work is substantial and fulfilling, and I walk through the doors every day, determined and ready to support.

