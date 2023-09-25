Arkansas Air National Guard opens commissioning opportunities to medical students.

Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | Arkansas Air National Guard members pose together at the medical site in Puerto...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock | Arkansas Air National Guard members pose together at the medical site in Puerto Barrios, Guatemala, on October 25, 2022. Through the State Partnership Program, Arkansas Air National Guard members participated in Continuing Promise 2022 to build and improve interoperability with military and civilian personnel from the U.S. and Guatemala. The mission increases readiness while providing humanitarian assistance with expeditionary medical care, and reflects the United States' enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with the Americas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock) see less | View Image Page

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, FORT SMITH, Ark.- In 2021, the Air National Guard Instruction 41-102 Early Appointment Program for Physicians was revised to allow students currently in medical school to commission as an Arkansas Air National Guard Medical Officer.

Seeing the revision, the 188th Medical Group partnered with the Arkansas College of Health and Education to promote the commissioning opportunity to its students.

“The commissioning opportunities are a fantastic prospect for ACHE students who want to expand their professional resumes, receive medical training in new environments, and serve their country. The experience I’ve received as a National Guardsman medical provider is priceless," said Col. Sean B. Baker, the Arkansas College of Health and Education board of trustee member, and Oklahoma Army National Medical Provider.

Requirements for joining are:

- complete a two-week commissioning training school within three years of swearing in

- work one weekend a month and two weeks of year

- complete an eight-year commitment

- Must be a current medical school student or accredited health professional



In some cases, commissioned students attending a formal military medicine course can even receive medical school credit.

“This opportunity can assist medical students with cash in their pockets, life insurance, plus receive paid travel and training opportunities,” said Lt. Col. Peter D. Mudge, the 188th Wing Medical Group administrative officer.

Additional benefits of joining the 188th Wing include paid international travel for medical training, flexible schedule, participating in humanitarian missions, and receiving medical training in Aerospace Medicine through the Defense Health Agency.

One example of international travel for medical training is through the Arkansas Air National Guard’s State Partnership Program with Guatemala.

The SPP program directly ties to the National Defense Strategy. For 21 years, the Air and Army National Guard have partnered with collegues in Guatemala to conduct military-to-military medical and non-medical engagements. The program fosters whole-of-society relationships and facilitates broader interagency engagements spanning military, government, economic and social spheres.



Between the requirements and benefits, the search for dedicated physician candidates takes on added significance when thinking about the future.



“We are looking for those who are motivated by serving their nation and a passion to care for those who serve,” said Mudge. “But we are also looking for people who can help build a strong enduring medical leadership pipeline for the future of our Medical Group and Wing.”



For more information on medical commissioning opportunities contact Master Sgt. Caressa S. Corbit

at 479-522-0198 or at caressa.corbit@us.af.mil.