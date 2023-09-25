NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Contracts for Environmental Services, Remedial Actions at Sites within its Area of Responsibility

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded RGEA-JV, Maryville, Tennessee (N40085-23-D-0093); GEAR-EnSAFE JV LLC, Longwood, Florida (N40085-23-D-0094); SAGE-EFS JV, Indianapolis, Indiana (N40085-23-D-0095); VETS-Tidewater JV, Powell, Ohio (N0085-23-D-0096); and VRHabilis-KEMRON JV LLC, Knoxville, Tennessee (N40085-23-D-0097), a combined $30,000,000, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award contracts for environmental services and remedial actions, at sites within its area of responsibility (AOR).



Work will be performed at sites predominately located at Naval Station Great Lakes, Great Lakes, Illinois (50 percent); and Naval Support Activity Crane, Indiana (25 percent). Work may also occur at other Navy and Marine Corps sites within the NAVFAC MIDLANT AOR (25 percent). Work is expected to be completed by September 2028.



Fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $159,975 are obligated on this award, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Fiscal year 2023 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $5,000 are obligated on the four minimum guarantee task order awards, and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract was competitively procured via the www.sam.gov website, with 10 proposals received. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



