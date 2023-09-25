Family housing office assists Soldiers, Families

FORT CARSON, Colo. - The Community Life Program and Directorate of Public Works Housing Office are always there when families have concerns in their homes.



DPW’s mission is to maintain the installation's infrastructure and environment, including family housing and residential communities; the CLP offers many services to families during the move-in and move-out process.



“The housing office employees work hard every day to improve quality of life for our residents. We cannot be successful in this endeavor without command emphasis,” said Col. Sean Brown, garrison commander. “To that end, we recently conducted the first-ever walking town hall here. We plan to host these monthly throughout the villages to bring resources directly to our residents and to hear concerns from our community.”



These walking town halls will occur at different on-post housing communities one-by-one to showcase the Fort Carson leadership's commitment to providing safe and quality family housing. Brown and Col. Buddy Ferris, deputy commander of 4th Infantry Division, will be taking part in a walking town hall through Blackfoot Hill Village on Thursday, September 28.



Fort Carson family housing office experts and the community life NCOs provide support during the walking town halls, while also providing a resource for Soldiers and families every day.



“We act as advocates for all active-duty family members and Soldiers who live on post,” said Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Tucker, the noncommissioned officer in charge of CLP. “We’re the liaisons between the military, families, and Fort Carson family housing.”



A housing village representative from CLP is always physically present, ready, and able to assist. Should an issue arise, these families can reach out to their village Community Life NCO, who in turn reaches out to maintenance, says Tucker.



“Just being there and being available as another Soldier representing the families as they move in, I think it’s nice that they have someone there to talk with and someone that can advocate for them,” Tucker said.



Additionally, Tucker says CLP representatives check in on residents who have had to dislocate from their home for maintenance issues. The most important thing that CLP does, according to Tucker, is help the residents.



“The big issue with family housing here, I believe, is the communication with the residents and resources available to them,” said Clint Reiss, the supervisor for the DPW Fort Carson housing office.



Soldiers may not know about some of the resources provided, says Reiss. One example being that the housing service office provides off-post house-hunting to help families when necessary.



“We are also the quality control of the homes before a new Soldier and their family moves into those homes,” said Reiss



Sometimes issues arise in a service member’s housing on post, and these issues can be brought to the attention of DPW. The most common thing the housing office helps with is resolving work orders as quickly as possible.



“There is a dispute resolution process if an issue is not being addressed. If the service member or spouse cannot find resolution with the housing provider, then they should immediately come to us, and we will make sure they get resolution of their issue,” Reiss said.



Another option available to families is to make use of the interactive comment system, ICE.



“However, The quickest and fastest way is to come to the Army housing office and tell us what your issues are and we’ll get them addressed and resolved,” said Reiss.



