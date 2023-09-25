TACOM commanding general gets view of modernization at Watervliet Arsenal

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, N.Y. September 15, 2023 — Tank-automotive and Armaments Commanding General Brig. Gen. Michael Lalor toured modernization efforts at America’s cannon and mortar factory on Friday, September 15.



“The work that this workforce does is unique and impactful,” Lalor said. “Watervliet Arsenal is critical to national security by providing readiness for the Army, the joint force and our international partners.”



Lalor got a close-up view of the progress and challenges of modernizing a facility that has been in use since 1813. New advanced machines, the newly installed horizontal heat treatment furnace, advanced quality control equipment integrated on the shop floor and the future state of the mortar factory were among the highlights of Lalor’s tour. Lalor awarded commanding general coins to several employees who were operating machinery along the tour.



“What we see here is a phenomenal blend of modernization and skilled craftsmanship driving us from the Industrial Age into the mid-21st century to build the Army of 2040,” Lalor said.



Watervliet Arsenal is in the process of executing the U.S. Army Materiel Command’s 15-year, $1.7 billion modernization plan to transform cannon and mortar production. New machines are replacing aging equipment, and infrastructure upgrades are already underway to support the plan. Recently, arsenal leadership announced plans to replace the iconic rotary forge, which has forged thousands of barrels since its installation in 1976. Leaders expect a larger, automated paint booth to be installed within the next year as well.



Modernizing the arsenal is a major undertaking and one that, according to Lalor, is helped in part due to support from the surrounding community.



“The local New York State leaders, the City of Watervliet and the community are wonderful partners and a model of support for our mission and workforce,” Lalor said.



Lalor assumed duties as the commanding general of TACOM in July 2023. The command employs thousands of people worldwide and oversees a $30 billion budget annually. In addition to the command staff at TACOM’s Detroit Arsenal headquarters, Brig. Gen. Lalor oversees activities at the Integrated Logistics Support Center, four depots, two arsenals, the Army’s ground equipment supply chain, life cycle management and sustainment efforts affecting active-duty Army units around the world.

