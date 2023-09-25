Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center celebrates 50 years

    Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center celebrates 50 years

    Photo By Carrie Fox | The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, Minnesota celebrates 50 years...... read more read more

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2023

    Story by Carrie Fox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District

    DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, Minnesota celebrates 50 years with an event Thursday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center and the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association will host a celebration with refreshments, a look back at the history of the Visitor Center including photos, old park ranger uniforms and some rarely-before-seen artifacts from the collection.

    “We are looking forward to celebrating this anniversary with the public,” Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Director Sara Summers-Luedtke said. “The Visitor Center sees about 1.1 million visitors to the Duluth Canal Park each year.”

    The event will be open to the public and will be held at the Visitor Center located at:
    600 Canal Park Dr.
    Duluth, Minn. 55802.

    For more details, contact the Visitor Center information desk at (218)-788-6430. Follow us on Facebook for photos and up to date information at: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2023
    Date Posted: 09.27.2023 09:24
    Story ID: 454400
    Location: DULUTH, MN, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center celebrates 50 years, by Carrie Fox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center celebrates 50 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Duluth
    Detroit District
    Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center
    Lake Superior Marine Museum Association
    Duluth Canal Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT