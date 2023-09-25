Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center celebrates 50 years

DULUTH, Minn. – The Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Duluth, Minnesota celebrates 50 years with an event Thursday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center and the Lake Superior Marine Museum Association will host a celebration with refreshments, a look back at the history of the Visitor Center including photos, old park ranger uniforms and some rarely-before-seen artifacts from the collection.



“We are looking forward to celebrating this anniversary with the public,” Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center Director Sara Summers-Luedtke said. “The Visitor Center sees about 1.1 million visitors to the Duluth Canal Park each year.”



The event will be open to the public and will be held at the Visitor Center located at:

600 Canal Park Dr.

Duluth, Minn. 55802.



For more details, contact the Visitor Center information desk at (218)-788-6430. Follow us on Facebook for photos and up to date information at: https://www.facebook.com/USACEDetroitDistrict.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.27.2023 Date Posted: 09.27.2023