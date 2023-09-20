Hanover, Pennsylvania Native Trains the U.S. Navy’s Diver, EOD Force

Photo By James Stockman | 230921-N-LY580-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Explosive Ordnance...... read more read more Photo By James Stockman | 230921-N-LY580-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. -- Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Technician 1st Class Patrick Shannon, a Hanover, Pennsylvania native and 2010 graduate of South Western High School, trains and qualifies future Navy divers and EOD officers and technicians at the Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida. see less | View Image Page

By James Stockman, Naval Education and Training Command Public Affairs



NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY PANAMA CITY, Fla. – A Hanover, Pennsylvania native and 2010 graduate of South Western High School trains and qualifies future Navy divers and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) officers and technicians.



EOD Technician 1st Class Patrick Shannon serves as an instructor at Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center (NDSTC) at Naval Support Activity Panama City, Florida.



“Having a cadre of instructors like Shannon, who have immense knowledge and operational experience, ensures we deliver the best trained, qualified, and most professional divers to the military fleet and force, all while ensuring our communities are ready for major combat operations,” said Cmdr. Troy Lawson, commander, NDSTC.



Growing up in a small, eastern Pennsylvania town, Shannon did not get much exposure to the Navy, and he did not give any thought about military service.



“After high school, I attended college with no clear plan,” said Shannon. “I dropped-out after my first year and that is when I met my future wife whose brother, a Navy SEAL, spoke to me about the Navy and military service.”



Shannon enlisted in the Navy in 2013 and became an EOD technician in 2016, deploying throughout Africa and the Middle East. He returned to NDSTC as an instructor in 2021.



“It is a blessing to be able to impart my knowledge and experiences to train the future of our Navy diver and EOD communities,” said Shannon.



Every year, NDSTC trains more than 1,200 students from the military services, international partners and governmental agencies. To increase the effectiveness of its training, the schoolhouse incorporated the STRIKE Human Performance program in 2020.



“The STRIKE program is an investment in the Navy EOD and Navy Diving Force,” said Capt. Jeremy Thompson, commanding officer, Center for EOD and Diving (CEODD). “The program increases combat readiness by improving functional performance, decreasing injuries and increasing resiliency.”



Shannon, who graduated dive school in 2016 before the STRIKE program existed, sees its value, especially for EOD candidates who transfer to Naval School EOD at Eglin Air Force Base after successfully completing dive training.



“In the past, I have seen many students struggle to balance academics and fitness at EOD school, which is the longest portion of our training pipeline,” said Shannon. “EOD school is a heavy academic environment, and you must work out on your own time; however, the STRIKE program lays a solid foundation, so students are mentally and physically able to effectively and efficiently care for themselves.”



Being an EOD technician is hard work, but Shannon is grateful for what the Navy and EOD community has provided him and his family.



“The people I work with have been the most amazing part of my service,” said Shannon. “In EOD, you are around guys who share a common bond. You are around so many good people who have influenced me in a positive manner. The training you get, the people you meet, the skills you acquire – I cannot express in words how grateful I am for the opportunities the Navy has given me.”



Shannon has about one year remaining on instructor duty, but he has no intention of leaving the Navy.



“I definitely see myself retiring from the Navy,” said Shannon. “I love my job. I love what I do. I cannot imagine what I would as a civilian.”



For more information on CEODD, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/CEODD/.



For more information on NDSTC, visit https://www.netc.navy.mil/NDSTC/.