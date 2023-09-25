DeCA promotes ‘shop.commissaries.com’ as go-to site to make online patron shopping quicker, easier, cost-effective

By DeCA Corporate Communications





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Commissary patrons will now see a faster path to virtual shopping as the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) announces “shop.commissaries.com,” as its go-to website for access to services like online ordering, payment and pickup.



Shop.commissaries.com (https://shop.commissaries.com/) replaces “commissaries.com” as DeCA’s patron-facing online site, streamlining the customer experience and making it consistent with other grocery retailers.



“If you want to save time and money while maximizing your commissary benefit, visit shop.commissaries.com regularly, before you shop,” said Marine Sgt. Maj. Michael R. Saucedo, DeCA’s senior enlisted advisor to the agency director. “It will have a positive outcome on your time management and your budget.”



Shop.commissaries.com shines a brighter light on Commissary CLICK2GO (https://shop.commissaries.com/), the commissary’s online ordering and curbside pickup service. The service allows patrons to shop from the comfort of their own home and schedule a pickup time. The commissary staff does the shopping and loads the selected groceries in patrons’ cars when they drive up to the pickup location.



DeCA’s corporate information – news releases, food safety notices, individual store web pages, leadership biographies, agency annual reports, hiring information, history and more – can now all be found on corp.commissaries.com (https://corp.commissaries.com/).



Other information online patrons should be aware of include the following:



• Existing commissaries.com (including www.commissaries.com) weblinks will point to corp.commissaries.com. Any user with bookmarks including www. or as commissaries.com will not be able to reach the website unless they use corp.commissaries.com.

• Users with previous bookmarks to shop.commissaries.com will still be able to access it without issue.

• Users entering www.commissaries.com or commissaries.com will now be redirected to shop.commissaries.com automatically and browsers will still show shop.commissaries.com in the URL.



“It’s your benefit,” Saucedo said. “Take the time to use all available resources on shop.commissaries.com to help you get more savings when you shop and enjoy more time with family.”

