2023 Toys for Tots Campaign Commences in Guam and CNMI

Photo By Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie | Members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Matson, and U.S. Marines with Marine Corps...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie | Members of the Guam Chamber of Commerce, Matson, and U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz pose for a photo for the commencement of the 14th annual Toys for Tots campaign at the Hilton Hotel, Guam, Sept. 27, 2023. Marines from MCB Camp Blaz will deliver toy collection boxes to sites across Guam during the first week of October. Toy collection will conclude during the week of Dec. 4. Last year 6,848 toys were collected on Guam, going to children in need and spreading a message of happiness and hope during the holiday season. At the conclusion of the campaign, a total of 11,075 toys were distributed throughout the islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Gillespie) see less | View Image Page

DEDEDO, Guam – Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz is proud to announce the start of the 14th Toys for Tots campaign on Guam and seventh in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Marines from MCB Camp Blaz will deliver toy collection boxes to sites across Guam during the first week of October. Toy collection will conclude during the week of Dec. 4.



“As Marines, our mission is to serve and protect the nation,” said Col. Ernest Govea, MCB Camp Blaz commanding officer. “Similarly, we extend our commitment to giving back to the communities we call home. We are very proud to lead the Toys for Tots campaign once again this year, and we stand ready alongside our community to ensure every child across the Marianas experiences the joy of the holiday season.”



The Toys for Tots High School Challenge will also return this year supported by the Guam Chamber of Commerce’s Armed Forces Committee. The challenge will begin Oct. 2 and end Dec. 1. Large schools with a population of more than 500 students will compete for a $1,000 cash prize. Small/Medium schools with a population of less than 500 students will compete for a $700 cash prize.



Last year 6,848 toys were collected on Guam, going to children in need and spreading a message of happiness and hope during the holiday season. At the conclusion of the campaign, a total of 11,075 toys were distributed throughout the islands of Guam, Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.



“With the various challenges our island has faced this year, support for residents in need is top of mind as the holiday season swiftly approaches,” said Catherine Castro, President of the Guam Chamber of Commerce. “If your budget will allow for the purchase of a new and unwrapped toy to go towards a child in need, you will be offering joy to a young one who otherwise would not receive something special this Christmas. We know that times are hard, and we appreciate every gesture, big or small. The legacy you leave by contributing just one toy will leave behind a lasting impression not soon forgotten.”



The Toys for Tots campaign relies on widespread support and generous contributions of individuals, businesses, and communities. The 2023 campaign encourages everyone to get involved, whether through toy donations or serving at a donation location.



“We thank our community for its continued support of this most worthwhile program," said Castro. “Families with children in need are encouraged to contact Catholic Social Service and the Salvation Army to sign their children up in time for toy distribution the week before Christmas. Please feel free to contact us if there are questions about how to participate as a recipient of this year’s program.”



To participate and donate to Toys for Tots, bring a newly purchased, unwrapped toy to one of the many businesses or organizations who have volunteered to be drop-off locations. A list of locations and important dates will be posted by Oct. 6 at the Chamber’s website at GuamChamber.com.gu; the MCB Camp Blaz Facebook page, @MCBcampblaz; or the MCB Camp Blaz Instagram page, @mcbcampblaz. For a list of locations on Saipan please contact the Saipan Chamber of Commerce at (670) 234-7150 or visit their Facebook page @SPNChamber. For more information about MCB Camp Blaz’s Toys for Tots Campaign please contact Gunnery Sgt. Rubin Tan at (671) 362-7375 or email rubin.tan@usmc.mil.