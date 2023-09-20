3-7 Field Artillery conducts Artillery Raid Training with 25th Combat Aviation Brigade

Photo By Sgt. Cera Rodney | Charlie Battery of the storied 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Cera Rodney | Charlie Battery of the storied 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, increased their combat readiness as they executed an Artillery Raid training at Schofield Barracks’ East Range Training Area, Sept. 20, 2023. This training mission aimed to bolster their Air Assault (AASLT) capabilities, fine-tune Raid procedures, and sharpen their fire mission processing times. Their 1st Platoon played a pivotal role in this operation by sling-loading three M777A2 howitzers and an FDC vehicle in collaboration with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, significantly enhancing combined arms planning and coordination across the division. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI - Charlie Battery of the storied 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, increased their combat readiness as they executed an Artillery Raid training at Schofield Barracks’ East Range Training Area, Sept. 20, 2023. This training mission aimed to bolster their Air Assault (AASLT) capabilities, fine-tune Raid procedures, and sharpen their fire mission processing times. Their 1st Platoon played a pivotal role in this operation by sling-loading three M777A2 howitzers and an FDC vehicle in collaboration with Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, significantly enhancing combined arms planning and coordination across the division.



Objective: Strengthened AASLT Capabilities



The primary objective of this mission was to increase the lethality of the battery, while operating in a dense jungle environment through Air Assault operations. This type of operation requires precision, speed, and synchronization among various elements. By conducting this artillery raid, Charlie Battery, 3rd Bn., 7th FA Regt., aimed to improve their readiness for rapid deployments in complex and challenging AOR. The successful execution of this mission showcased their ability to move artillery assets swiftly to designated locations called Position Area of Artillery (PAAs) to provide accurate and lethal fires in support of maneuver forces in the close area



Exercising Raid Procedures



Though there is an inherent risk of executing raid operations, the deliberate planning followed by several rehearsals enable the success of military operations. During the artillery raid, C. Battery, 3rd Bn., 7th FA Regt. meticulously followed raid procedures, including reconnaissance, target identification, and secure communication. This exercise allowed the battery to hone their skills and refine their standard operating procedures. The experience gained during this mission will contribute to their overall readiness for future operations. Battery Commander, Capt. Mark R. Canda, was proud of his unit’s capabilities as showcased during the training and lamenting “these troops show up and perform every single time I ask them to, they continually work on improving their skills down to an individual level, and it becomes evident during events such as this."



Processing Fire Missions



Processing fire missions is a core function of artillery units. C Battery used this artillery raid as an opportunity to process dynamic and pre-planned fire missions efficiently. By executing live fire exercises during the raid, they practiced the swift and accurate delivery of artillery support to ground forces. This proficiency is vital for providing timely and lethal fires to support troops engaged in combat.



Enhanced Coordination with 3-25 Aviation



One of the standout moments of this mission was the collaboration between C. Battery and B. Company, 3rd Bn. 25th Avt. Regt., 25th CAB. The sling-loading of M777 howitzers and the FDC vehicle showcased the division's commitment to combined arms planning and coordination. This combined arms effort emphasized the importance of seamless integration between artillery and aviation assets, ensuring that the division can rapidly deploy fires where it's needed most.



In conclusion, C. Battery's Artillery Raid on Sept. 20, 2023, was a resounding success, strengthening their AASLT capabilities, refining raid procedures, and enhancing their ability to process fire missions. The cooperation with B. Company, 3rd Bn. 25th Avt. Regt., highlighted the importance of coordinated efforts across different units within the division. This mission exemplified the 25th Infantry Division’s dedication to the relentless pursuit of excellence through people, partnerships, and operational readiness.