Hispanic Heritage Spotlight: Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sanchez

All month long, in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we're highlighting the remarkable journeys of our Hispanic soldiers. Meet Staff Sgt. Jennifer Sanchez, sharing her military experience as the training noncommissioned officer for the 1864th Transportation Company. A first-generation military member, Sanchez enlisted alongside her family in March of 2014, accumulating nearly nine and a half years of service. She joined as a motor transportation operator and continued in that role throughout her career.

Sanchez’s path to join the Nevada Army National Guard was motivated by a desire to toughen up and her fascination with military service, inspired by watching military-themed movies during her upbringing. Discovering the National Guard in her senior year of high school provided the perfect compromise, allowing her to serve while remaining close to home and continuing her education.

Basic training marked a transformative phase in Jennifer's life. It challenged her, instilling confidence and the ability to assert herself. Her role as the training noncommissioned officer encompasses significant responsibilities, including planning training periods, coordinating events, and ensuring the availability of training facilities. She also plays a crucial role in arranging seats for soldiers attending specialty schools.

Sanchez’s unwavering commitment to teamwork stems from the values of her upbringing. She firmly believes in the philosophy that everyone has a role to play in the team's success.

“I think my biggest thing would just be teamwork,” Sanchez said. “We were raised under the whole ‘it takes a village’ concept. So, everybody has a role to play. Everybody contributes in some shape or form. I'm hard on that, especially with my own squad. That's definitely something that's important to me because my mom was always helping everybody. Even if all she could do was watch somebody's kids for a little bit. It made all the difference.”

Sanchez values her role in the Master Resilience Training program, where she provides fellow soldiers with crucial resilience skills to navigate challenging situations effectively. Her commitment to this role reflects her dedication to supporting her comrades in maintaining a healthy balance and strengthening their mental fortitude.

“It's more than just like going to the course and then just saying I got the certificate,” Sanchez said. “I want to pass that on to my soldiers. Especially nowadays, everybody's going through stuff. So having gone through these classes that teach you some tools, I feel good about being able to help my soldiers when they need it. They've come in handy recently, so it felt good actually putting them into action.”

Looking ahead, Jennifer aspires to participate in the State Partnership Program and has personal dreams of starting a unique Mexican-themed coffee shop, inspired by a journey to the highest mountains of Mexico in pursuit of the perfect cup of coffee.

“I want to go to like the oldest part of Mexico, the highest mountain there is to the oldest villager there and get the secret to making the best coffee ever,” Sanchez said. “And then bring that back to my coffee shop.”

As Sanchez reflects on her journey, she carries with her the wisdom and encouragement instilled by her mother.

"She always tells me echale ganas, give it your all,” Sanchez said. “You know, just try your best and do what you need to do to get where you want to be. Anybody can do it despite your background. Yes, some people will face harder challenges and things like that. But it's all about your discipline and your drive to get there; you'll make it happen one way or another. It's not gonna happen overnight. It's not gonna happen next week, maybe not even next year. But again, just your determination, you'll get yourself there."

Jennifer's story serves as a reminder that determination and discipline can pave the way to success, reflecting her journey as a dedicated military member during Hispanic Heritage Month.

