From Puerto Rico to America’s Got Talent, thanks to the U.S. Army

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Without making much noise, the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico will be present in the...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Without making much noise, the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico will be present in the finals of the popular show "America's Got Talent," which will air Wednesday night on NBC. This representation will be possible thanks to the participation of Army Sergeant Damarielis Vargas, a native of Puerto Rico and member of the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Without making much noise, the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico will be present in the finals of the popular show "America's Got Talent," which will air Wednesday night on NBC. This representation will be possible thanks to the participation of Army Sergeant Damarielis Vargas, a native of Puerto Rico and member of the 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus.



In November of last year, Vargas had auditioned to be part of this choir, without knowing that months later, she would be on stage in this competition that has jurors such as Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Sofía Vergara.



"When they gave us the news, we looked at each other like this is real, they are playing a joke on us, what is happening. But after we said, 'ok, let's do it, let's go there and get involved,'" Vargas explained in an interview that Fort Buchanan facilitated with with Telenoticias of Telemundo Puerto Rico. "From there, we practiced, we added a few things to make it different."



The young soldier confessed that she grew up surrounded by music in her native Orocovis. Vargas moved to New Jersey at 13, and at 19, she joined the U.S. Army, where he works as a religious affairs specialist.



The Soldier feels very grateful for the public's support and hopes that the people in Puerto Rico will support the military choir in the contest's final stage, although they will not accept the $1 million prize that the choir could win.



"We are not here for the money. Yes, we want to win, but our mission right now is to show the entire world about the many opportunities they can have serving in the U.S. Army," Vargas told Telenoticias, while clearly showcasing the value of selfless service.



The final night of performances for America's Got Talent is Tuesday, September 26, at 9:00 p.m. on NBC, followed by the winner reveal on Wednesday, September 27, also at 9:00 p.m. on NBC.



This interview exemplifies how Army installations collaborate with recruiting operations and amplifying the Army’s message and opportunities at the local level throughout America.