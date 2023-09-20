Air Force Postgraduate Dental School residency seeks patients

Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Postgraduate Dental School's Periodontics residency program at Joint...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Air Force Postgraduate Dental School's Periodontics residency program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is evaluating patients for treatment within the residency. If your dentist has recommended treatment for periodontal disease, dental implants, bone grafting, extractions, or gum recession, you may qualify for treatment. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Air Force Recruiting) see less | View Image Page

The Air Force Postgraduate Dental School's (AFPDS) Periodontics residency program at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is evaluating patients for treatment within the residency.



If your dentist has recommended treatment for periodontal disease, dental implants, bone grafting, extractions, or gum recession, you may qualify for treatment.



The criteria for qualifying for an evaluation:

• Active duty or retired members

• Dependent of an active duty or retired member

• Referral, in-writing or faxed, from referring civilian dentist stating the diagnosis and recommended treatment

• Cannot be currently undergoing periodontal treatment by a civilian periodontist (unless referred from civilian periodontist)



AFPDS is a teaching facility; acceptance is based on meeting criteria as a teaching case for a periodontics resident and the needs of the residency.



If accepted, there is no cost for periodontal treatment as part of the residency.



AFPDS' goal is to provide patients the highest quality care and provide residents with the highest quality education. All treatment is completed by a periodontics resident under the supervision of board-certified periodontists.



For those who meet the qualifications listed, call (210) 292-8496 to schedule an evaluation. Referrals can also be faxed to (210) 292-6431.