UPDATE: Maryland National Guard preparing to support Tropical Storm Ophelia response

September 22, 2023





BALTIMORE — At the direction of Gov. Wes Moore, the Maryland National Guard has activated 22 Soldiers on state active duty who will have nine military vehicles ready in Somerset and Dorchester counties in case they are needed to support civil agencies responding to Tropical Storm Ophelia this weekend.



The MDNG will utilize light/medium tactical vehicles and High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV), also known as Humvees, for evacuation transportation if elevated tides cause coastal flooding and impacts the safety of local citizens.



The MDNG regularly trains with local and state emergency agencies to be ready for these type of emergencies.



“I am so proud of our Guard members who are always ready to answer the call when needed,” said Maryland Army National Guard Maj. Gen. Janeen L. Birckhead, the adjutant general of Maryland. “We are able to rapidly respond because we regularly work with our dedicated state and local partners. Timely and coordinated responses require a whole of government approach and we are honored that Governor Moore continues to trust us to always be there for our communities.”



The Maryland Department of Emergency Management and Gov. Moore are urging all Marylanders to monitor weather conditions and prepare for severe weather.



“We are asking all Marylanders to remain vigilant, to stay tuned to local news stations for the latest updates, and to follow any instructions local officials may provide during this state of emergency,”* said Gov. Moore. “If you can avoid driving or being out during the storm please do so. We are expecting an extended period of strong winds, heavy rainfall, and elevated tides. Those under a tropical storm warning should be prepared and exercise caution during this multiple-day event.”



During domestic operations, the MDNG receives missions through MDEM and responds as part of a multi-agency team with the other state and local emergency agencies to provide support capabilities to communities in need. Requests for assistance come through MDEM, so the MDNG is not able to respond directly to requests for support from the public. Call 911 if emergency assistance is needed.



