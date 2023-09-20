Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maryland National Guard breaks ground on $1.8 million turf field

    REISTERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2023

    Story by Maj. Benjamin Hughes 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    September 6, 2023

    By Maj. Benjamin Hughes

    REISTERSTOWN, Md. – The Maryland National Guard celebrated the start of construction on a $1.8 million turf field at the Camp Fretterd Military Reservation during a groundbreaking ceremony September 6, 2023.

    The construction of the 100% federally funded project will begin this fall and the turf field is scheduled to be completed next summer.

    The project includes installation of synthetic turf over the stone bedding, which will support the Army Combat Fitness Test program. The turf will be lined for football, soccer, and include markings for ACFT sprint-drag-carry event.


    “The ACFT is designed to better assess our soldier’s overall fitness and readiness for the demands of modern warfare,” Maryland Army National Guard Col. Andrew Collins, deputy adjutant general for Maryland. “Our soldiers need to be physically fit and ready to face any challenge that comes our way, so this new field will serve as a crucible honing our troops’ physical fitness abilities.”

    Collins said the field will be an “ideal environment” for soldiers to enhance combat readiness.

    The upgraded turf field will enable Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers to train and conduct physical fitness assessments safely in a state-of-the-art environment.

    “Today’s groundbreaking ceremony represents a significant step forward in our journey to excellence in military readiness and infrastructure modernization,” said Collins.

    The Maryland Department of General Services is responsible for contract administration and construction execution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2023
    Date Posted: 09.26.2023 14:29
    Story ID: 454336
    Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland National Guard breaks ground on $1.8 million turf field, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MDARNG
    Camp Fretterd Military Reservation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT