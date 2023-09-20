September 6, 2023



By Maj. Benjamin Hughes



REISTERSTOWN, Md. – The Maryland National Guard celebrated the start of construction on a $1.8 million turf field at the Camp Fretterd Military Reservation during a groundbreaking ceremony September 6, 2023.



The construction of the 100% federally funded project will begin this fall and the turf field is scheduled to be completed next summer.



The project includes installation of synthetic turf over the stone bedding, which will support the Army Combat Fitness Test program. The turf will be lined for football, soccer, and include markings for ACFT sprint-drag-carry event.





“The ACFT is designed to better assess our soldier’s overall fitness and readiness for the demands of modern warfare,” Maryland Army National Guard Col. Andrew Collins, deputy adjutant general for Maryland. “Our soldiers need to be physically fit and ready to face any challenge that comes our way, so this new field will serve as a crucible honing our troops’ physical fitness abilities.”



Collins said the field will be an “ideal environment” for soldiers to enhance combat readiness.



The upgraded turf field will enable Maryland Army National Guard Soldiers to train and conduct physical fitness assessments safely in a state-of-the-art environment.



“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony represents a significant step forward in our journey to excellence in military readiness and infrastructure modernization,” said Collins.



The Maryland Department of General Services is responsible for contract administration and construction execution.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.06.2023 Date Posted: 09.26.2023 14:29 Story ID: 454336 Location: REISTERSTOWN, MD, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maryland National Guard breaks ground on $1.8 million turf field, by Maj. Benjamin Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.