New U.S. Army Chief’s First Stop is the Indo-Pacific Region

IPACC/IPAMS/SELF 2023 kicked off with an Opening Ceremony welcoming Army Chiefs & heads of delegations from 30 different nations. The chiefs gathered to discuss regional security & promote peace & stability for a Free and Open Indo Pacific. IPACC/IPAMS/SELF is one of the largest gathering of senior land forces leaders and security officials in the region that enhances our alliances and partnerships to more effectively communicate with each other, provide unique perspectives to common challenges, and if called upon work together to respond to crises or contingencies across the Indo-Pacific region.

New Delhi—Less than a week after being confirmed and sworn in as the 41st U.S. Army Chief of Staff, General Randy George is out in the Indo-Pacific Theater telling allies and partners that the region is critically important to the United States.



“This [region] is a priority…our Army is all over the world but it is why we’re out there, and why we exercise more than any other place in the Pacific,” said George who is on his first trip since being named the Army’s top officer.



George is among 20 chiefs of armies from 30 nations participating in the 13th Indo-Pacific Armies Chiefs Conference(IPACC). The gathering is the largest conference for land forces in the region, with an aim of promoting peace and stability through mutual understanding, dialogue, and friendship. It provides multinational senior land commanders a forum to exchange views and ideas, and to develop and strengthen their relationships.



“This symposium serves as a shining example of what can happen when nations come together with a common purpose,” said Chief of the Indian Army Staff and co-host Gen. Manoj Pande, who along with his U.S. counterpart called for a free and stable Indo-Pacific.



The United States refers to India as a strategic defense partner, and has ramped up engagements to further solidify their relationship. U.S. President Joe Biden has hosted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. Two weeks ago, Biden attended the G20 summit in Delhi, and while this conference was just kicking off, so was an exercise in Alaska with the Indian Army and Soldiers of the 11th Airborne Division called “Yudh Abhyas. All of these events, including IPACC, are about building partnerships in a diverse and challenging part of the world.



“What this conference proves and what we’re offering is unity and commitment, and the strength here of all of our partners and allies,” said George.



George’s top commander in the region is Gen. Charles Flynn from U.S. Army Pacific. His job is to

build a land power network or what he likes to say “land forces are the security architecture that binds the region together.”



Flynn and George will continue regional presence with the highly successful Operation Pathways. Operation Pathways is USARPAC’s operational approach to campaigning that applies readiness of combat-credible forces to build joint readiness, strengthen interoperability with our Allies and Partners, and to deny key terrain in the region.



Concurrently, the Indo- Pacific Armies Management Seminar or IPAMS is taking place. This conference is for officers on the operational level (Lt. Col to Maj. Gen.) but still advocates sharing of best practices and relationship building.



There is also a tactical level for senior enlisted soldiers called SELF, similarly providing an opportunity to meet for open dialogue, share lessons learned, and provide understanding for each armies’ capabilities and the contributions of its NCO Corps.



The two-day conference also showcases military hardware under the “Make India” campaign that has significantly bolstered India’s modernization efforts.



Participation in IPAMS has grown from nine nations at the first conference held in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1977, to 31 nations in Seoul, Korea in 2017. Today IPACC is held every two years. IPAMS is the longest running land forces conference held every year.