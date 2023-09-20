Learning from the past to prepare for the future

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Tyndall Air Force Base continues taking steps to plan for future disasters. Currently, Team Tyndall is observing September as the National Preparedness Month, designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



For the first time in Checkertail history, a proclamation was signed by the 325th Fighter Wing commander, officially acknowledging the commitment to staying prepared.



“National Preparedness Month aims to raise awareness,” said Staff Sgt. Christopher Mabry, 325th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager. “The month-long campaign encourages individuals, families, businesses and communities to take proactive steps to enhance their preparedness for various emergencies.”



Although the installation took the appropriate actions before Hurricane Michael made landfall in 2018, nobody was truly prepared for such a powerful and destructive storm. This provided a new perspective on preparedness for the base.



“Preparedness supports everything we do,” said Mabry. “It is our responsibility to provide a safe environment for all those who interact with Tyndall. By signing the proclamation we are making a solemn pledge to make it our priority.”



The first-ever signing of the National Preparedness proclamation is a step towards ensuring that Tyndall is primed to take on a hurricane the size and scale of Hurricane Michael.



“Today, let us remember that preparedness is a collective responsibility,” said Col. George Watkins, 325th FW commander. “I urge everyone to embrace this commitment, remain vigilant and actively participate in creating a culture of preparedness.”

