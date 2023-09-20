First responders worked hand-in-hand to practice search and rescue and perform essential operations during a natural disaster mass care exercise involving a building collapse due to simulated severe weather conditions at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 21, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2023 10:22
|Story ID:
|454295
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
100th ARW firefighters, defenders work together on natural disaster mass care exercise, by Karen Abeyasekere
