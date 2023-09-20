U.S. Army Soldiers Sweep Generation III 3 Gun Championships

Soldiers with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Action Shooting Team out of Fort Moore, Georgia swept all three divisions at the 2023 Generation 3Gun Match in Iberia, Missouri September 8 -10.



Sgt. Houston Russell won the Tac Modified Division Champion title, Staff Sgt. Nate Staskiewicz claimed the Tac Scope Division Champion title, and Spc. Jon Wiedell seized both the Open Division Champion and Overall Generation 3Gun Champion titles.



The Soldiers, who are all marksmanship instructors/competitive shooters, competed side by side with more than 100 of the top marksmen across the country to earn their titles in this eight-stage multigun match.



The USAMU Soldiers tried the Generation 3Gun Match in 2022 for the first time and decided to return because of it’s quality, said Staskiewicz, an Omaha, Nebraska native.



“We were very impressed with both the stages and how the match was run last year, so we decided to make it a permanent addition to our schedule going forward.”



The USAMU Soldiers train extensively throughout the year, so they always enjoy a challenging match to test their skills, and that’s exactly why they decided to return to the Generation 3Gun, said Russell, a Fayetteville, North Carolina native.



“In recent years, the long-range rifle segment of the competition has gained prominence due to its challenging nature, which includes difficult shooting positions and small targets.”



On the surface, the stages looked pretty simple, but the awkward shooting positions and smaller targets made them deceptively challenging, said Staskiewicz, the 2023 Tac Scope Division Champion.



“The 90-degree rifle shot was very challenging. It’s something that is not normally seen in a match and if it is, it’s typically not very far. The targets on that particular stage were at 230 yards, so we had to hold over a foot high and right of the targets to get hits.”



Wiedell, the Emily, Minnesota native who beat the competitive field by 9.771 points and 1.69 seconds, said the mix of fun and yet challenging is what made the Generation 3Gun a perfect addition to their competition schedule.



“The match provides stages that are simple to comprehend and make plans for, but they still provide very challenging target presentations and also various difficult props. Overall, the match is very shooter friendly, and I would recommend it to anyone.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 15:24 Story ID: 454243 Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US Hometown: EMILY, MN, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Hometown: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US Hometown: OMAHA, NE, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Soldiers Sweep Generation III 3 Gun Championships, by LTC Michelle Lunato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.