TLR hosts breakfast with Central Arkansas elected officials

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Leadership from the 19th Airlift Wing, 314th AW, 189th AW and the 913th Airlift Group, met with local Arkansas mayors and elected officials from across Central Arkansas at Little Rock Air Force Base, Sept. 21, 2023.



The occasion marked the first breakfast with elected officials in the past seven years and served as an opportunity for military and local leadership to make introductions, strengthen existing bonds and share information that effects both the military and civilian communities.



Jacksonville and the surrounding cities are home to many Little Rock AFB members and provide a variety of support to Airmen and their families.



Arkansas mayors participating in the breakfast included Mayor Jeff Elmore of Jacksonville, Mayor Ken Kincade of Cabot, Mayor Mary Jo Heye-Townsell of Sherwood, Mayor Charles Gastineau of Ward, and Mayor Bernie Chamberlain of Austin.



Also in attendance were Senior Advisor to the Little Rock Mayor Christopher Harvey; Arkansas state Sens. Jane English and Ricky Hill; and state Rep. Karilyn Brown.



The meeting allowed leaders to engage on issues important to Team Little Rock and become more familiar with the base's focus on providing unrivaled tactical airlift.



According to base leadership in attendance, the group commented on the support Team Little Rock provided to the local community following a recent tornado, and reiterated the positive economic impact Little Rock AFB brings to each of their respective cities and the state.



Many local leaders expressed their excitement for the opportunity to learn more about the mission and look forward to more consistent visits and gatherings on base in the future.



Having a good relationship with community leaders not only builds a stronger community but enhances a sense of connectedness for Airmen who live on and off base. Having the opportunity to highlight Team Little Rock’s mission sets, priorities and where they fit into the local community, is vital to establishing an understanding of one another.



“We are always honored to host our elected officials who do so much for our Airmen and their families throughout the community,” said Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander. “We will continue to bolster these relationships with the greatest community support team in the Department of Defense.”

