Six inductees join AMC’s Hall of Fame

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Six former Soldiers and Army Civilians were inducted into the Army Materiel Command Hall of Fame for their exceptional leadership, service and contributions to AMC and the Army.



Gen. Charles Hamilton, the Army’s senior sustainer and AMC commanding general, hosted a ceremony Sept. 21 at AMC headquarters to formally induct the class of 2023 into the AMC Hall of Fame, adding their names to the 44 existing members of the command’s prestigious institution.



“This is a great class that we are inducting today. I’m deeply honored and humbled to be in the presence of legends,” Hamilton said. “This is a big deal.”



The inductees include five Soldiers for Life: Gen. Ed Daly, Lt. Gen. Larry Wyche, Lt. Gen. Gwen Bingham, Command Sgt. Maj. James Sims and James Dwyer – and one retired Army Civilian: Deborah Devlin. Dwyer doubled his service to the Army, continuing to serve after his military career as a civilian and was eventually appointed as a member of the Senior Executive Service.



Hamilton noted that being inducted into the command’s Hall of Fame is no easy feat.



“I know for a fact these incredible individuals have had a profound and positive impact on all of us,” Hamilton said.



Bingham is one of those individuals – not just an inductee, but a trailblazer in her own right. A 1981 distinguished military graduate from the University of Alabama, she served with distinction for more than 38 years.



“It feels great to be back here in the great state of Alabama,” she said. “I was born just hours down the road in Troy, so to come back and be amongst giants and legends in this class of hall of fame is really a joy.”



Bingham was the first woman to hold positions including Quartermaster General and commandant of the Quartermaster School, commanding general of White Sands Missile Range and commanding general of Tank-automotive and Armaments Life Cycle Management Command.

Bingham credits her success to those who have gone before her, to include her parents.



“I think about my father and mother. They really are the foundation and the reason that I’m standing here today with you to be able to receive this award,” she said.



“In so many ways, it’s not about me, although I’m humbled and grateful for this induction. I’m so grateful for the men and women whom I’ve had the privilege to serve with, to team with and to be a family with.”