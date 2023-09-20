MSG at Georgetown Saves LGF's Life

On 1 July 2023, Marine Security Guard Lance Corporal (Lance Cpl.) Eduardo Galicia saved the life of a local guard in Georgetown, Guyana. On 19 July 2023, LCpl Galicia was presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his heroic actions.



Lance Cpl. Galicia was standing duty in the early morning hours of 1 July when he responded to a medical emergency in the embassy’s south control access center. Upon his arrival to the scene, he observed a local guard experiencing rapid and labored breathing. Maintaining composure, he instructed multiple local guards to call the mobile patrol, seize a medical bag, and assisted in caring for the guard. Relying on his training, Lance Cpl. Galicia identified signs such as loss of consciousness and pulse that were indicative of a heart attack. Lance Cpl. Galicia provided rescue breaths and then cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) until the victim was able to breathe on her own with a lively pulse.



When asked about his actions, Lance Cpl. Galicia responded, “it was chaotic at first, but then my training kicked in and it was simple muscle memory.”



Due to Lance Cpl. Galicia’s timely and appropriate actions, the guard regained consciousness as emergency medical services arrived to transport her to a local hospital for further professional care.



Special Agent Justin M. Maloney, Regional Security Officer (RSO) Georgetown, Guyana said, “Lance Cpl. Galicia’s immediate action and life-saving steps prevented the loss of life to the member of our local guard force. Lance Cpl. Galicia was there for the local guard in her greatest time of need. RSO Georgetown and the Local Guard Force will be eternally grateful for his heroic actions.”



Lance Cpl. Galicia is from Laguna Niguel, CA and is assigned to Region 4, Marine Corps Embassy Security Group.

