AFNorth school visits, performs at Invictus Games

Twelfth grader A'Zya Cowans from AFNorth International School, Brunssum, the Netherlands poses in a group with Prince Harry and Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex, at the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf, Germany Sept. 14. The fifth through 12th grade students from the school travelled to the games to watch wounded service members and veterans contend in modified athletic competitions. Some got the chance to meet Harry, the founder, and Meghan.

BRUNSSUM, Netherlands — The AFNorth International School in Brunssum bussed fifth through 12th grade students to Düsseldorf, Germany, to experience the competition of wounded service members and veterans during the sixth edition of the Invictus Games on Sept. 14.



Students watched international competitors contend in a multitude of sports despite health challenges incurred from their military time serving their country.



Held for the first time in Germany, the opportunity also afforded a chance for the music students to perform for the first time this school year and for other students to meet Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Dutchess of Sussex.



“We don’t normally perform this early in the school year,” said Shelley Brobst, music director at AFNorth U.S. Middle/High School, adding that they only had three weeks to prepare. “It was a lot of pressure for the students to get music and instruments and get ready to go [to the Invictus Games], but they did quite amazing.”



Alaina Smith performed at the Invictus Village with the school choir.



“It was a really cool experience,” said Smith, a seventh grader. “I was excited because I’d just done my first performance in front of so many people!”



The school rock band, composed of five different nationalities, also performed.



Brobst explained that the invitation for the rock band, the choir and the wind band to play at the Invictus Games was particularly special because of their connection to the armed forces, and that public performances outside of school are rare for the students.



“All of the Invictus Games sports competitors have a military background and our students at AFNorth have a military connection,” she said. “It was awesome. It was a great experience for our children.”



The students and staff who weren’t performing had a chance to watch competitions such as volleyball, where the competitors sat on the floor, and table tennis with athletes in wheelchairs.



“I just loved the atmosphere in the crowd, because everyone was cheering for their team,” said 12th grader A’Zya Cowans.



Each sporting event added modifications to accommodate disabilities, and spectators could see first-hand the agility of athletes despite their physical or mental challenges.



“I was actually surprised,” said Cowans. “They were getting around really well!”



Select visitors also got the chance to meet the founder of the Invictus Games, Harry, at the end of the day.



“The highlight of my day was meeting Prince Harry and Meghan,” said Cowans. “I never thought that I would meet them!”



Inspired by the 2013 Warrior Games in the U.S., Harry saw the power competition had in the healing process of wounded service members. The following year, the inaugural Invictus Games was held in London.



Harry’s goal, according to the British Royal Family's website, was to recognize the sacrifice of military members through inclusive sporting competitions. He plans to continue the tradition for the foreseeable future.



Cowans expressed her respect for the wounded service members and veterans.



“My overall impression is that even though something bad might happen in your life in the past it doesn’t mean that you can stop trying or stop fighting,” said Cowans. “You can still do what you love.”



The Invictus Games are scheduled to take place again in 2025 in the Canadian province of Vancouver, British Columbia.