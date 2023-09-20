NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Multiple Contract Modifications for Waterfront-related Projects onboard Hampton Roads Installations

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded a $25,000,000, firm-fixed-price modification to increase the maximum dollar value of indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple award construction contracts for waterfront-related projects onboard Hampton Roads military installations.



The contractors include: Crofton Construction Services Inc., Portsmouth, Virginia (N40085-18-D-1156); Doyon Project Services LLC, Federal Way, Washington (N40085-18-D-1157); Ocean Construction Services Inc., Virginia Beach, Virginia (N40085-18-D-1158); Seaward Marine Corporation, Chesapeake, Virginia (N40085-18-D-1159); and W.F. Magann Corporation, Portsmouth, Virginia (N40085-18-D-1160).



This award brings the total cumulative value for all five contracts to $120,000,000.



Work will be performed at various naval installations in Hampton Roads, and will be completed by September 2023.



No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual task orders as they are issued. Future task orders will be primarily funded by operation and maintenance, (Navy) and military construction funds.



NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, as far west as Illinois, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.25.2023 Date Posted: 09.25.2023 10:10 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US