    Fort McCoy Commissary recognized by SHARP Team

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2023

    Story by Kaleen Holliday 

    88th Readiness Division

    Staff of the Fort McCoy Commissary were presented with a plaque on Sep. 21, 2023, in recognition of their outstanding efforts supporting the Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention (SHARP) Program. The Fort McCoy SHARP Team joined together to express their gratitude for the Commissary’s ongoing advocacy.

    “In recognition of outstanding support and donations the past two years to the Fort McCoy SHARP Team during the month of April for Sexual Assault Awareness Prevention Month (SAAPM),” stated Michael Bowman, Sexual Assault Response Coordinator, 88th Readiness Division, while presenting the plaque to Kimberly Graham, Interim Commissary Manager.

    The Commissary highlighted events during the month of April, displaying the Clothesline Project and acting as a donation site. Donations in the past two years have been equivalent to $20K worth of items that go to sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.

    SAAPM is recognized in April by both civilian and military communities. The Department of Defense observes SAAPM by focusing on creating the appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all Service Members. The Fort McCoy Commissary has proven they are dedicated to playing a community role in that commitment.

    The SHARP Team consists of representatives from Fort McCoy Army Community Service, 181st Infantry Brigade and the 88th Readiness Division.

    More information about SHARP can be found at www.usar.army.mil/SHARP/, https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/sharp and www.armyresilience.army.mil/sharp

