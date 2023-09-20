Putting the "Maneuver" in M-SHORAD

Photo By Spc. Andrew Simeri | On June 23rd our Air Defenders from Able Battery 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Andrew Simeri | On June 23rd our Air Defenders from Able Battery 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery conducted integrated maneuver live fire training. "Basically, what that means is there were multiple vehicles on the range engaging targets at the same time. The ultimate goal is to seize an objective while providing air defense coverage in a clandestine environment," said Capt. Michael Archer, Able Battery Commander. For these exercises it's about more than just engaging targets. "My favorite part about the exercise is seeing the junior NCOs commanding and controlling each vehicle. We are trying to develop the leaders on the ground because it will ultimately be them making decisions to engage and keep their Soldiers safe in future combat situations." 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery is currently fielding the new Maneuver Short Range Air Defense Vehicles which are replacing the legacy Avenger air defense systems. see less | View Image Page

