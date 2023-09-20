U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Strengthens Community Bonds Through Outreach

ANSBACH, Germany (AP) - Promoting transparency and open communications stands as a cornerstone in fostering positive relationships within local communities. U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach is diligently committed to fortifying its ties with host nation leaders and the citizens residing near its nine kasernes in the Middle Franconian region of Germany. This endeavor not only facilitates smoother relations but also cultivates a shared comprehension of the mission and vision between the garrison and our local neighbors.



Community relation programs wield substantial influence in engaging with local communities, a significance amplified for overseas garrisons. Garrison Commanders, Command Sergeants Major, and other command representatives devote their efforts to strengthening these bonds by actively participating in local events and liaising with key leaders. Simultaneously, every soldier and family member stationed in Ansbach contributes by becoming active participants forging new friendships with local residents.



Within the framework of community relation programs, one notable undertaking is the organization and support of installation tours within the kasernes for local institutions and interest groups. This represents an opportunity for USAG Ansbach's German neighbors to gain insights into various facilities and gain an understanding of the daily lives of soldiers and the garrison itself. Unlike ordinary circumstances where local citizens are not permitted to enter without being registered guests, these tours provide a unique avenue for open questions and concerns from guests to be addressed directly. This mechanism efficiently showcases the garrison's identity, operations, and encourages open dialogue about the Army mission.



An additional facet of this outreach effort includes the coordination of summer programs tailored for German children from surrounding communities. While it might be assumed that children are the most excited participants, it is the parents who often exhibit the greatest enthusiasm. These parents, many experiencing Army facilities for the first time, tend to be the most inquisitive. As they conclude their tours, the children depart the garrison, fatigued but wearing broad smiles. In contrast, the parents leave equally content and eagerly share stories with their friends, co-workers, and neighbors about the equipment and facilities they encountered, as well as updates on garrison activities.



USAG Ansbach has to date executed numerous tours within the garrison, hosting diverse local entities ranging from the Volkshochschule (VHS) to various sports clubs and school groups, finance and tax offices, and even welcoming Ansbach's partner city, Bay City, Michigan, to our installations. This has resulted in serving approximately over 250 host nation guests thus far this year.



Furthermore, organizing and executing these outreach programs within the garrison entails meticulous planning and coordination, with various elements necessitating consideration. Host nation guests participating in installation tours are not merely intrigued by what they are shown; they also assess the welcoming ambiance of the garrison community. The initial impression holds paramount significance.



Consequently, the role of the Community Relations program should not be underestimated, as it represents the primary point of contact between local communities and garrison leadership. Beyond extending a warm welcome to host nation visitors, the Community Relations program is instrumental in educating leadership about local customs, bridging language gaps through translation, and addressing concerns and issues. Overall, fostering mutual understanding and open communication emerges as the linchpin for harmonious coexistence with our neighbors.



The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the community's largest tenant unit, as well as the 7th Engineer Brigade, 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, and 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The garrison takes pride in its support to more than 8,500 Soldiers, civilians, and family members working and living in the Ansbach area.



