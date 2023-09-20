The Oregon National Guard Adjutant General's Fall Column 2023

Photo By John Hughel | Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard, delivers...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard, delivers his remarks as the Presiding Officer to those attending the retirement ceremony for Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore held at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., on June 3, 2023. With her retirement from the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Prigmore concludes over 38 years of military service, where she served as the first female Oregon Air National Guard Commander from Jan. 2019 to May 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Oregon National Guard is the “Service of Choice” for Oregonians

By Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel, Adjutant General, Oregon



After several years supporting major domestic operations, on top of our recurring federal mobilizations, we have gotten back to a more routine operational tempo. Our Soldiers and Airmen have successfully completed multiple Annual Training exercises, the Oregon Military Museum recognized the 80th anniversary of our 41st Division Soldiers in Australia during WWII, we worked alongside our state partners in the Indo-Pacific region, conducted Oregon Youth Challenge classes and STARBASE courses, while also supporting children at Camp Rosenbaum.



This fall will also be one of transition, as I have announced my pending retirement in November. Once the selection process is complete, my successor will be announced by Governor Kotek. This change in leadership, although significant, will be a smooth and seamless transition. Our organization thrives because of our collective efforts to succeed.



We all joined this amazing team because we want to be a part of something that is enduring, successful and continuously innovating. The Oregon National Guard does just that – every mission, every assignment, every challenge is met with achievement. Each of us has a desire to win and then better that win with further accomplishments. The bar gets set high, but to my amazement you continue to raise it higher and higher.



Being a member of the National Guard presents distinct challenges, but also produces its own unique rewards. Noting that, we need our strength and numbers to increase. It’s hard for potential future Soldiers and Airmen to dream of something they cannot see. Over the past eight years as your Adjutant General I have seen firsthand the amazing stories you have created! Please go out and tell your “Oregon Guard Story.” Share your successes, accomplishments, and experiences within your communities so our youth can see what service is all about.



Colonel Al Gronewold, our Land Component Commander, is making it known that the Oregon National Guard is the “Service of Choice” for Oregonians. I could not agree more. We are entrusted with not only serving our communities, but doing that on top of our commitment as the operational reserve of the Active Components.



Go tell your story so others can create their stories alongside us and be part of our team. Thank you for all your hard work this summer and your continued work into the future. As we look to a busy training year in 2024, remain – Always Ready, Always There!