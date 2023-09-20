Continuing Promise 2023 Mission Concludes

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada - - The Spearhead-class expeditionary fast transport ship, USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10), completed its fourth and final stop of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission in St. George's, Grenada, Sept. 23, 2023. The Burlington also visited Almirante, Panama, Santa Marta, Colombia, and Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago over the course of the deployment.



Throughout the entirety of the Continuing Promise 2023 mission, the team collaborated closely with host nation medical personnel, first responders, and military personnel. The Continuing Promise 2023 deployment bolstered regional interoperability, disaster response capabilities, security, and stability within the region while fostering new and enduring friendships. The Burlington brought a medical engagement team to provide direct patient care in community clinics and host nation medical facilities.



The Continuing Promise 2023 team was made up of U.S. Navy medical personnel who worked in host nation medical facilities, U.S. Army veterinarians who tended to animals and led various trainings, U.S. Navy biomedical technicians who repaired medical equipment in host nation facilities, U.S. Navy Seabees who conducted small engineering and reconstruction projects, and the U.S. Fleet Forces Navy Band Detachment, who entertained audiences with musical performances.



During the Continuing Promise 2023 mission, medical personnel provided care to over 6,100 patients, administered more than 950 vaccinations, and dispensed over 8,750 prescriptions. They also engaged in subject matter expert exchanges with local medical personnel, working side by side in host nation medical facilities to share knowledge and discuss differences in medical practices.



Additionally, the Continuing Promise 2023 team conducted humanitarian assistance and disaster relief exercises, Women, Peace, and Security initiative events, and provided basic first aid training to host nation military personnel, first responders, community leaders, and local citizens in each country.



The U.S. Navy Biomedical Equipment Repair team collaborated with host nation medical personnel to repair and troubleshoot medical equipment valued at over $500K. Meanwhile, the U.S. Navy Seabees undertook various reconstruction and engineering projects, benefiting host nation schools, hospitals, and community centers.



Throughout the deployment, the U.S. Fleet Forces Band delivered 26 distinct engagements and concerts for an audience of over 5,000 people. These performances were attended by the general public, U.S. and foreign military officials, U.S. Ambassadors, and other host nation leaders.



"Continuing Promise 2023 was an unforgettable journey. It was my first deployment in the Navy, and I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. We visited beautiful countries, engaged in enlightening cultural exchanges, and met amazing people,” said Lt.j.g Justin Johnson, U.S. Navy participant in Continuing Promise 2023. “It was great to witness the medical teams from four different nations working together hand in hand to provide care and learn from each other.”



Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean, Central and South American region.



