168th Comptroller Flight implements One Tuff FM'er Award

The 168th Comptroller Flight implemented an award to pay tribute to members across the 168th Wing who improved the finance processing and procedures. The One Tuff FM’er Award recognizes a member from other squadrons alongside a comptroller member bi-annually to honor their teamwork spirit.



“We choose members who have supported our office and helped to improve the process,” said Capt. Julie Kessler, 168th Wing Comptroller commander. “Someone who has gone above and beyond and has been extremely helpful in daily operations.”



The finance team voted, and Senior Master Sgt. Justin Stuart of the wing staff agency was highlighted for his contributions as a resource advisor. He has been deemed an honorary member of the Comptroller Flight due to his desire to better his understanding of processes.



“He is a true liaison between the budget office and the entire wing,” said Kessler.



The comptrollers held a ceremony to present him with a certificate, award, and their appreciation.



Staff Sgt. Yao Cai received the One Tuff FM’er Award for the Comptroller office. Cai developed continuity procedures and trained other technicians, enabling the continued sustainability of reports. She helped with additional programs several times, including processing military pay and entitlement orders.



Kessler said a few words while presenting the award. “Cai’s impeccably organized processes, attention to detail, and superior customer service are why we chose her. “She aided in the execution of every program in the financial operations in the comptroller’s office.”



Master Sgt. Andrew Swanston, 168th Wing Force Support Squadron, was also a recent recipient of the FM’er award for surveying members and improving the finance process for active-duty members and technicians across the wing. He also acted as a liaison with state human resources, creating smoother operations benefiting each member of the 168th WG.

