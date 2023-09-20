Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Marines Meet with Singapore Army Staff

    MARFORPAC-Singapore Army Staff Talks Day 2

    Pacific Marines and Sailors with U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, and soldiers with

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Shannon ONeill and Capt. Miraquel Ridenhour

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, Hawaii – Pacific Marines led by Brig. Gen. Daniel L. Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, hosted a delegation of the Singapore Army, led by Brig. Gen. Tan Cheng Kwee, Chief of Staff - General Staff, Singapore Armed Forces, at the first MARFORPAC - Singapore Army Staff Talks, Sep. 20-21, 2023.

    The MARFORPAC-SGP Staff Talks were designed to establish a forum for MARFORPAC and the Singapore Army to improve coordination of bilateral exercises, operations, and professional exchanges as well as discuss areas of mutual interest.

    “The establishment of the MARFORPAC-Singapore Army Staff Talks is a clear indication of the desire to bring our longstanding relationship further, and gives us a standing platform to steer the bilateral interactions and professional exchanges between our forces,” said Brig. Gen. Tan.

    During the inaugural event, members from both militaries shared information on their respective services to gain greater understanding of each other's capabilities and modernization efforts. Representatives from both delegations also broke out into smaller committees to address ways to integrate and align efforts in capabilities development as well as exercises and training.

    “Building on our three decades of engagement, our mutual interests have evolved to require a formal, annual event to share knowledge and experience as each of our militaries work to expand our respective capabilities through modernization efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Shipley. “These staff talks are the result of our strong relationship and will continue to serve as a platform to exchange information and further advance our services.”

    Both the U.S. Marine Corps and the Singapore Armed Forces are dedicating significant effort to advance in several focus areas including: innovating new and adaptive processes and systems, integrating advanced technology systems with operations across the full spectrum of conflict, and strategic decision-making in a dynamic, all-domain environment.

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, is the largest operational command in the Marine Corps, and the Nation’s expeditionary force-in-readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Marines serve alongside the joint force and like-minded Allies and partners to preserve and maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 09.22.2023 18:52
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HI, US 
    MARFORPAC-Singapore Army Staff Talks Day 2

    Modernization
    Partners and allies
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

