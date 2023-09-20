Camp Pendleton Physical Therapy Tech selected for doctorate degree program

Photo By Curtis Hill | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kevin Wilson, a physical therapy technician assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Curtis Hill | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kevin Wilson, a physical therapy technician assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha, provides treatment to Marine Master Sgt. George Spaniel, communications chief for 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division, during an appointment at the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton PT clinic on Sept. 21, 2023. see less | View Image Page

A physical therapy technician assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility 150 Alpha has been selected to attend the US Army - Baylor University Doctor of Physical Therapy program beginning in January 2024.



Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kevin Wilson, who serves as a PT tech, learned of his acceptance to the program back in November 2022 and has been working to complete everything needed to be discharged from his Navy enlistment and be commissioned as an Ensign, hopefully on October 1, 2023.



Most of the Sailors assigned to EMF 150 Alpha perform their day-to-day duties and maintain their knowledge, skills, and abilities as part of the Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton staff.



Once commissioned, Wilson will attend the Navy’s Officer Development School prior to beginning the DPT program and will be in the paygrade of O-1E because of his service as an enlisted Sailor.



Wilson is very excited to be selected for the program and to get started on the next phase of his Navy career.



“I’m ecstatic to be selected and to have the opportunity to get a doctorate degree while serving in the Navy and still be able to leave my GI Bill benefits to my children,” he said.



A baseball player when he started college several years ago, Wilson was not as focused on schoolwork as he should have been and needed to put in the extra work to get his grades up to be competitive for this program.



The DPT program offers him the chance to further his education, obtain a commission, and reach his goal of being a Doctor of Physical Therapy.



“I’m thankful for the opportunity to get back on track with being successful in life and I’ve always wanted to be a PT,” Wilson added.



“HM2 Wilson’s selection for the US Army - Baylor Doctorate Program in Physical Therapy is a true testament to his dedication and motivation in the pursuit of excellence,” said Navy Captain Elizabeth Smith, EMF 150 Alpha’s commanding officer. “He has maintained sustained superior performance, both professionally and academically, and will be a welcomed addition to the United States Navy Medical Service Corps!”



According to the website, the mission of the US Army - Baylor DPT program is “to produce active duty, commissioned physical therapists who are clinician scientists and leaders prepared for worldwide military health system practice.”



The academic portion of the program is conducted at the US Army Medical Department Center and School, Health Readiness Center of Excellence located at Joint Base San Antonio - Ft Sam Houston, Texas, and the 12-month Navy clinical internships are conducted in San Diego.



Wilson is trying to get the word out about this program so other Sailors can take advantage of this opportunity.



“Normally, I prefer to succeed in silence, but in this instance, I want to let others know about the program so they can also apply to it,” he concluded.