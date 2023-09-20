2023 MRC West Best Medic Competition: Lane Validation

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Leaders from across the Medical Readiness Command, West gathered at Fort Carson September 18-22 for the validation of the MRC, West Best Medic competition lanes.

This event, which encompasses approximately 20 challenging tasks, serves as a vital component in preparing military medical personnel for the rigors of their roles while emphasizing risk mitigation and accident prevention.



Master Sgt. Dominique Berridge, the operations noncommissioned officer in charge at Medical Readiness Command, West, shared insights into the significance of this validation process.

"This week, we are doing the validation for the Best Medic competition at the regional level,” said Berridge. “We’re all basically going through everything that the Soldiers are going to have to go through."



The primary goal of this validation is to ensure the tasks set before the Soldiers are realistic and achievable.



"We know it's going to be hard,” said Berridge. “It's going to be physically daunting at times, but the point is that it tests the accuracy and validity of the event. We don't want our Soldiers to do anything that we can't do ourselves."



This validation process goes beyond assessing the physical challenges. It also involves examining the equipment and resources required for each task. For instance, during combat water survival training, the team discovered potential issues related to swimming proficiency and equipment safety.



"The pool we're using has a liner in it,” said Berridge. “We're trying to mitigate them taking their equipment and dropping it in the pool to avoid damaging the liner."



One of the unique challenges at Fort Carson is the significant difference in altitude for participants who arrive from areas near sea level.



"Anyone coming from anywhere that doesn't have a higher elevation, they're going to be in an oxygen debt state,” said Sgt. Maj. Michael Wooley, Troop Battalion Sergeant Major of the Command at Evans Army Community Hospital. “Oxygen debt can affect your judgment. And sometimes the most direct route isn't the fastest.”



The terrain at Fort Carson, with its hills and ravines, adds an extra layer of complexity to the training exercises and participants must make critical decisions under the added burden of oxygen debt, said Wooley.



The dedication displayed by these leaders in ensuring the realism, safety, and effectiveness of the Best Medic Competition lanes reflects their commitment to fostering well-rounded and prepared Soldiers, ready to face any challenge. This validation event not only validates the lanes but also reinforces the core principle that in the military, every Soldier is a Soldier, 24/7, said Berridge.

