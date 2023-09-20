Welcome to Puerto Rico! Showing with actions that People are Fort Buchanan’s number one priority

Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Newly arrived service members, families, and civilian employees assigned to Puerto...... read more read more Photo By Carlos Cuebas | Newly arrived service members, families, and civilian employees assigned to Puerto Rico participated in the Fort Buchanan Newcomers briefing at the installation Community Club on Sept. 22. The event, hosted by the Fort Buchanan Army Community Service program, introduced critical community resources to the newly arrived personnel to make transitioning to Puerto Rico an enjoyable experience. see less | View Image Page

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO-Newly arrived service members, families, and civilian employees assigned to Puerto Rico participated in the Fort Buchanan Newcomers briefing at the installation Community Club on Sept. 22.



The event, hosted by the Fort Buchanan Army Community Service program, introduced critical community resources to the newly arrived personnel to make transitioning to Puerto Rico an enjoyable experience.



"We are the Army's home in the Caribbean. Fort Buchanan is a safe place to regenerate, train, and prepare for future deployments and mobilizations. We create a space for you and your families to build community relationships and create memories. People are our priority at Fort Buchanan," said Col. Charles N. Moulton, the installation commander.



During the presentation, Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks also focused on the sense of community Fort Buchanan offers.



"Community. That is what we are here at Fort Buchanan. Whether off base or on base, we are a community of Soldiers and civilians. As an Army Reserve installation, our job is to support the military units on post and their readiness so they can execute their respective mission successfully," said Hendricks.



Sgt. Julia Lumicisi, an incoming mortuary affairs noncommissioned officer at the 311 Quartermaster Company, came to the event because she had never been in Puerto Rico.



"This is all new for me. I am still getting settled. Thanks to this newcomers meeting, I received much useful information I did not have. I have a child, so I am very interested in the after-school programs and their activities for kids on the island," said Lumicisi, a California native.



Another participant was Spec. Joshua Martinez Lopez, a Personnel Administration Specialist assigned to the 210th Regional Support Group.



"This is all very interesting. I am receiving vital information that will ease my way into active duty," said Martinez Lopez, who is performing his first active tour as an Active Guard Reserve.



"One of the most interesting areas for me are the services at the Rodriguez Health Clinic and the family support information so that I can be ready for any possible emergency," added Martinez.



Meanwhile, Capt. David Sanchez, Information Technology officer at the 210th Regional Support Group, stated that even though he is a Puerto Rico native, the briefing was extremely useful.



"I just returned to the island after serving seven years in other areas nationwide. I have received similar briefings at other installations, but this encounter is singular because it offers many resources to support families. The most interesting presentation to me was the Exceptional Family Member Program. I have a dependent enrolled in that program, which offers critical assistance and access to specialized healthcare services," said Sanchez.



The newcomers briefing is part of the Relocation Readiness Program offered by the Fort Buchanan Army Community Service office. For more information about this program, contact Sigfredo Perez, Relocation Readiness Program Manager, at 787-707-3682 or by email at sigfredo.perez.civ@army.mil



As the U.S. Army's center of gravity in the Caribbean, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community comprising approximately 15,000 Active Duty, Reserve, and National Guard soldiers, Air Force, Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy's Operational Support Center members.