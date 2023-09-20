First Aid Training Provided Throughout Continuing Promise 2023 Mission

Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | 20230922-N-EA586-0047 St. George's, Grenada (July 16, 2023) Members of the Continuing...... read more read more Photo By Lt.j.g. Nickolas West | 20230922-N-EA586-0047 St. George's, Grenada (July 16, 2023) Members of the Continuing Promise 2023 Team attached to the USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) provided first aid training over the course of the entire deployment. The training was provided in Santa Marta, Colombia, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and in St. George’s, Grenada. Continuing Promise 2023 marks the 13th mission to the region since 2007 and the first involving USNS Burlington. The mission will also foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations.(U.S. Navy photo by Lt.j.g. Nicko West) see less | View Image Page

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada- Members of the Continuing Promise 2023 Team attached to the USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) provided first aid training over the course of the entire deployment. The training was provided in Santa Marta, Colombia, Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and in St. George’s, Grenada.



The training is called Stop the Bleed. It is an American Red Cross initiative that aims to save lives by training people across the country on how to stop traumatic bleeding. The project was created to develop programs that engage people and organizations, so that they are empowered to get involved and take action.



The Continuing Promise 2023 first aid training team was comprised of U.S. Navy Nurses, U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman, and members of the South Carolina National Guard. At each mission stop they provided training for local first responders, host nation military personnel, host nation medical personnel, and members of the local community. Throughout the duration of Continuing Promise 2023, the team was able to train over 500 individuals on proper first aid procedures.



“Providing training to these dedicated police officers and first responders during Continuing Promise 2023 was a humbling experience. Many of them had never received such training before, and knowing that it could make a difference in their life-saving efforts fills me with pride,” Said Lt. Cmdr. Sarah Jagger, U.S. Navy Nurse currently supporting Continuing Promise 2023. “I truly believe this training will make a significant impact in their response to calls. I know that the knowledge they gained will indeed save lives in the future."



Uncontrolled bleeding is a major cause of preventative deaths. Approximately 40% of trauma-related deaths worldwide are due to bleeding or its consequences, establishing hemorrhage as the most common cause of preventable death in trauma.



The training was held in conjunction with Continuing Promise 2023, a mission that aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and encourage the establishment of new partnerships among countries, non-government organizations, and international organizations. Continuing Promise 2023 also included numerous trainings and subject matter expert exchanges on various medical and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief topics, and leading seminars on Women, Peace, and Security (WPS).



