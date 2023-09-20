30 Year Celebration Maryland-Estonia: State Partnership Program

Photo By 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington | Col. Andrew Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks with...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington | Col. Andrew Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard, speaks with Ambassador George P. Kent, U.S. Ambassador to Estonia, and Maj. Gen. Riho Ühtegi, Commander of the Estonian Defence League, at an event commemorating the 30th anniversary of the partnership between the Maryland National Guard and Estonia at Ämari Air Base, Harijumaa, Estonia, on Sept. 19, 2023. The commemoration coincided with the 175th Infantry Regiment section ambush training with the Estonian Defence League and the 175th Wing’s exercise Baltic Blitz 23 with Estonian Cyber Command and the Polish Military. (Maryland Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Thaddeus Harrington) see less | View Image Page

The Maryland National Guard and the Estonian Defense Forces celebrate 30 years of partnership during a ceremony on Sept. 19, 2023, at Ämari Air Base, Harijumaa, Estonia. This partnership began in 1993 following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and a newly independent Estonia. It aimed to assist with the Baltic state’s transition to an independent nation to encourage civil and military cooperation to promote peace, stability, prosperity and democratic principles.



“After 30 years the mutually beneficial partnership between Maryland and Estonia has not only made us NATO allies but friends,” said Col. Andrew Collins, commander of the Maryland Army National Guard. “Our Estonian friends know they will never be alone in facing future challenges. United shoulder-to-shoulder, we are stronger and together we will face whatever challenges come our way.”



The ceremony coincided with the end of two events. The first-of-its-kind trilateral cyber exercise Baltic Blitz 23, from Sept. 17-20, 2023, at Ämari Air Base. About 30 Airmen from the Maryland Air National Guard’s 175th Wing, two soldiers from the Illinois Army National Guard, 12 service members from Poland, and 30 Estonians participated in the cyber exercise, which centered around securing simulated rail transportation systems from cyber attacks.



Second event: Soldiers from the Maryland Army National Guard's 175th Infantry Regiment shared their expertise in ambush tactics with members of the Estonian Defence League in Rutja, Lääne-Viru County, Estonia. The training, which took place from September 16-18, 2023, trained over 2,000 EDL members in how to set up, react to, and plan ambushes.



“The Maryland and Estonia State Partnership Program is a phenomenal example of what we can accomplish when we collaborate – from cyber to culture, education to defense, this partnership is stronger than ever,” said U.S. Ambassador to Estonia George P. Kent.



In the past thirty years, the State Partnership Program has matured from assisting countries in their journey to become NATO members to working together in peace and in war. The partnership has also expanded beyond the military so that now Estonia and Maryland share civic, economic, medical, educational and cultural engagements through civilian organization and partner city agreements.



“We are looking forward to possible cooperation in information operations and several spatial tactical trainings,” said Maj. Gen. Riho Ühtegi, commander of Estonian Defence League. “There are still many cooperation [areas] left and I’m sure that after the next 30 years we are proud to say again that our cooperation is successful.”