"Lost in Translation? Fear Not! ACS Host Nation Tour Has You Covered in Stuttgart!"

STUTTGART, Germany – After pausing due to COVID-19, the United States Army Garrison Stuttgart Army Community Service (ACS) is resuming its commitment to seamless transitions by relaunching the host nation tour program. The tour is specially designed to provide individuals transitioning to the Stuttgart military community an unparalleled opportunity to gain invaluable insights into their new host nation.

The primary objective is to guarantee that each participant, whether they are newly arriving service members, DOD civilians, or even service members who have been in Stuttgart but have never taken the tour, can enjoy a seamless and hospitable experience.

The program was temporarily suspended in January 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed in early June 2023. Furthermore, the tour is undergoing significant updates. Previously, the tour was included as part of the two-week in-processing into the community, which involved taking the European driver’s license test and attending German language classes. However, the current arrangement requires participants to take these classes independently.

"One of the major benefits of attending the host nation tour is the opportunity to learn about German customs and culture firsthand," says Sonja Schoenharting, Relocation Readiness Program Manager with Army Community Services. "By immersing themselves in the local way of life, participants can foster a deeper appreciation and understanding of their new surroundings."

The host nation tour is open to all Department of Defense (DOD) ID card holders, and participation is completely free of charge. The tour takes place every other Tuesday, running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the starting point conveniently located at the Panzer Kaserne front gate.

Starting at the Stuttgart Town Hall, a symbol of post-war functional architecture since 1956, the tour offers an intriguing glimpse into the city's history. Notably, the clock tower stands tall at nearly 61 meters and features an impressive glockenspiel. Inside the town hall, visitors have the opportunity to marvel at one of the rare remaining functioning paternoster lifts, and even take a thrilling ride on it.

"First and foremost, the host nation tour offers newcomers the opportunity to immerse themselves in the local culture. Participants will learn about German customs and culture, gain insights into the efficient public transportation system, and even pick up some basic German phrases," explained, Claudia Basckai, host nation tour instructor with Army Community Services.

The tour acts as a gateway to understanding life in Stuttgart, offering participants a comprehensive overview of the city's key features. From historical landmarks to recommended dining and shopping spots, the host nation tour covers it all.

"The tour encompasses various aspects that make Stuttgart unique. We delve into the history of the city, highlighting its significance and sharing intriguing stories. Additionally, we guide participants through the public transportation options and offer recommendations for local dining and shopping experiences," added Basckai.

Moreover, this ACS program effectively aligns with numerous DOD and United States European Command lines of effort, prominently including the core objectives of caring for people and nurturing a highly motivated team of dedicated patriots.

"This tour is a fantastic opportunity to explore and discover things you wouldn't typically learn on your own,” said Heather Cruz, tour participant. “With knowledgeable professionals as guides, who live here, it's a chance to gain unique insights. Looking back, I wish I had this opportunity when I first arrived—it would have boosted my confidence to venture out on my own and truly experience the town."

During the tour, the participants were told an intriguing fact about Stuttgart and Germany in general – most stores and businesses, adhering to tradition, remain closed on Sundays. However, there are a few exceptions, such as certain bakeries, gas stations, and restaurants, which do operate on this day.

This widespread practice is rooted in the German cultural appreciation for Sunday as a day of rest and family time.

One particularly poignant moment during the tour involved the participants learning about Stolperstein, commonly known as 'stumbling stones,' as they walked along the cobblestone passageways. These Stolperstein are small yet powerful memorials, consisting of concrete and brass cubes inscribed with family names and dates, seamlessly integrated into the pavement.

These unassuming cubes hold a profound significance as they serve as memorials to the Jewish lives tragically lost during the Nazi extermination. By encountering these Stolperstein firsthand, the participants gained a profound understanding of the historical impact and a solemn reminder of the need to remember and honor those who suffered during that dark period.

"Having been here for some time, I must admit that this tour has been an eye-opening experience, unveiling a plethora of fascinating facts previously unknown to me,” said Cruz. “I wholeheartedly endorse this enriching experience for our military community, as it not only offers young and old Soldiers a chance to step out of the barracks but also ensures newcomers a rewarding and fruitful exploration."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.11.2023 Date Posted: 09.22.2023 03:49 Story ID: 454022 Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, "Lost in Translation? Fear Not! ACS Host Nation Tour Has You Covered in Stuttgart!", by SFC Daniel Wyatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.