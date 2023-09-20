Prime BEEF training helps Airmen in deployment scenarios

Photo By Airman Allon Lapaix | A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron, builds a...... read more read more Photo By Airman Allon Lapaix | A U.S. Air Force Airman, assigned to the 36th Civil Engineering Squadron, builds a tent during Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force training on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Sept. 19, 2023. Airmen assigned to the 36th CES participated in Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force to develop their core competencies on base and during deployment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allon Lapaix) see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- The 36th Civil Engineering Squadron is participating in a week-long Prime BEEF program on Andersen Air Force Base, Sept. 19, 2023.



The Prime BEEF, Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force, program focuses on their core competencies as civil engineers in deployment scenarios, as well as providing Airmen a better understanding on what civil engineers do.



“Civil engineering has a lot of Air Force specialty codes within the squadron,” said Master Sgt. Adam McCormick, 36th CES Prime BEEF manager. “We have electricians, power production, heating ventilation air conditioning and refrigeration, structure guys, and a couple more as well. The various jobs in our squadron have important roles on base and in deployments.”



The program includes Airmen consisting of all ranks and every AFSC has an opportunity to operate in a job they don’t always do in their shop.



Around the Air Force, the program is typically practiced one day out of the month but the 36th CES made the effort to have Airmen participate in the Prime BEEF program for a whole week.



“I’ve seen other bases where they have their trainings more compartmentalized,” said McCormick. “We wanted to make sure we opened it up and brought the whole family in to do some good work.”



The program has simulations including chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defenses, rapid airfield damage repair tabletops, small shelter systems, defensive fighting positions, weapons familiarization, a unit control center, damage assessment repairs, land navigation, individual troop movements and tactical combat casualty care.



“The biggest thing I want the Airmen to take away from the program are those core competencies,” said McCormick. “Not only that, but understanding that no matter what our rank is or what shop you work in, if something happens, we all need to be ready to take care of what’s necessary.”